Paddy McGuinness' Ex-Wife Christine Reveals She's Looking for 'A Wife' and Identifies as a 'Five-Star Lesbian'

Christine McGuinness opens up about her sexuality, desire for a female partner, and preferences in relationships and intimacy during a revealing podcast interview.

Christine McGuinness, the former wife of TV personality Paddy McGuinness, has publicly expressed her desire to find a female partner, describing her ideal scenario as having a 'wife' – not necessarily through legal marriage, but as a deeply meaningful celebration of love and commitment.

This revelation came during an appearance on the LGBTQ+ podcast 'It Started With A Kiss,' where she openly discussed her sexuality, past relationships, and evolving preferences. The 38-year-old mother of three, who has experience dating both men and women, playfully identified herself as a 'five-star lesbian,' a term she used to emphasize her embrace of her lesbian identity and experiences.

She detailed a preference for maintaining a degree of independence in her relationships, enjoying a 'double life' where she balances family responsibilities with personal freedom and exploration in London. This lifestyle, while fulfilling for her, has presented challenges in past relationships, as partners have questioned the long-term prospects and integration with her family life.

During the candid conversation, Christine emphasized her clarity about her future, stating she does not want any more children, a point she proactively communicates to potential partners. She acknowledged that many women she meets desire motherhood, a path she has already taken and is content with. The interview delved into her personal preferences in the bedroom, revealing a fondness for using new sex toys and a fascination with Japanese bondage, specifically Shibari.

She described Shibari as an art form that fosters trust, communication, and emotional connection, while also admitting to a growing awareness of enjoying the power dynamics involved. A particularly revealing anecdote involved a hotel encounter with a self-proclaimed 'Gold Star Lesbian' – a term for someone who has exclusively been with women – where Christine found herself unexpectedly taking the dominant role, a pattern she noted has repeated in her experiences with masculine-presenting women.

She humorously described herself as consistently being the more active partner, while her companions often adopt a more passive role. Christine also discussed her involvement with adult content platforms like Subs, explaining her exploration of sexuality and her enjoyment of the creative freedom it provides. She highlighted the importance of self-awareness in her journey, acknowledging a growing appreciation for the power dynamics within her sexual experiences.

The conversation underscored her desire for authentic connection and a partner who understands and respects her established life and boundaries. Her openness about her sexuality and relationship preferences reflects a journey of self-discovery and a willingness to embrace her identity on her own terms, three years after her divorce from Paddy McGuinness. She is seeking a relationship built on mutual respect, understanding, and a shared celebration of love, rather than traditional expectations or societal norms.

The podcast appearance has sparked considerable discussion about her evolving personal life and her candid approach to discussing sexuality and relationships





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