Paddy McGuinness Unaware of Ex-Wife Christine's Rumored Romance with Nicola Adams

Paddy McGuinness reportedly had no knowledge of his estranged wife Christine McGuinness's alleged new relationship with Olympic boxer Nicola Adams. The couple, who share three children, separated in 2024 after 13 years of marriage. Christine has been open about her dating life post-divorce, revealing she has exclusively dated women since her split from Paddy.

Paddy McGuinness, the 52-year-old television personality, reportedly had no knowledge of his estranged wife Christine McGuinness's alleged new relationship with Olympic boxer Nicola Adams . The couple, who share three children—13-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and eight-year-old Felicity—separated in 2024 after 13 years of marriage.

Rumors of Christine and Nicola's budding romance first surfaced last month when they attended the DIVA Awards 2026 in London, an event celebrating the achievements of LGBTQIA women and non-binary individuals. Christine later made headlines with a candid interview where she described herself as a 'five-star lesbian,' discussed her interest in 'Japanese bondage,' and expressed her desire to find a wife. Despite being unaware of the romance and not yet meeting Nicola, Paddy remains supportive.

A source close to the family revealed that Paddy simply wants Christine to be happy and is unfazed by her dating choices, particularly appreciating that Nicola is family-oriented, a quality he values deeply. Meanwhile, Christine's friends have expressed concerns about her newfound openness, fearing that her public persona might face backlash. Last week, Christine admitted to 'oversharing' in her recent LGBTQ+ podcast interview, where she discussed her sexuality.

Friends worry that her candidness could lead to complications if she doesn't adjust her approach soon. Despite these concerns, insiders claim that Nicola is 'completely smitten' with Christine, describing them as a 'perfect match.

' Nicola reportedly told friends she has fallen hard for Christine, who thrives on Nicola's positive energy and admires her laid-back, confident demeanor. The pair's connection was evident at the DIVA Awards, where they were described as inseparable and looking like a couple. Nicola further hinted at their romance on Monday by sharing an Instagram video where she declared herself 'crazy' about someone, using the hashtag #wlw (women loving women).

The couple has begun following each other on Instagram, though a representative for Nicola declined to comment on the relationship. Christine has been open about her dating life post-divorce, revealing that she has exclusively dated women since her split from Paddy. She met Paddy through a mutual friend in 2007 when she was 19, and they married in 2011 after a two-year engagement. Before Paddy, Christine had dated both men and women, with her longest relationship lasting around two years.

She has previously described herself as a 'free spirit' and has never felt constrained by labels. In a recent podcast appearance, Christine shared that she didn't intentionally seek out women after her divorce but has since embraced her new dating preferences. She expressed her happiness and fulfillment in her relationships with women, describing it as a fresh start rather than a second chance.

The news of Christine's romance with Nicola comes as she continues to navigate her post-divorce life, balancing her public persona with her personal happiness





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