Paddy Pimblett discusses double taxation issues with Joe Rogan and confirms he will never fight training partners George Staines or Luke Riley in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett opened up about the financial burdens of competing in the UFC during a candid conversation with commentator Joe Rogan, highlighting the significant impact of international tax laws on British athletes. The lightweight fighter revealed that he is subjected to double taxation when fighting in major markets like the United States and Canada, a situation he described as a financial killer that has previously discouraged him from accepting bouts in America.

Pimblett Riles Rogan Over Tax System

The discussion began shortly after Pimblett secured a dominant first-round stoppage against Benoit Saint Denis in Miami, an victory that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. Despite this success and the considerable improvement in his pay packet as his popularity has soared, Pimblett explained to Rogan that he is effectively taxed twice on his earnings. He noted that the same punitive tax structure applies to him when he competes in Canada, creating a consistent financial hurdle for British athletes fighting abroad.

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Pimblett characterized the tax authorities as "thieving b*****ds taking the money you've earned," a sentiment that caused Rogan to erupt in anger. The commentator called the tax people "evil and rotten" and expressed disbelief that the system could extract money from a man twice. Rogan fumed that taking a man's earnings twice is "so criminal" and that there appears to be nothing fighters can do to stop it, emphasizing the helplessness many athletes feel against such bureaucratic demands.

Financial Realities for UK Athletes

Despite the frustration, Pimblett stated that he simply has to "get on with it," acknowledging that this is the reality for all British UFC fighters and athletes in general who compete in the United States. The 31-year-old admitted that the tax rules have previously been a deterrent, putting him off from fighting in the United States due to the heavy financial penalties involved. This double taxation issue remains a significant concern for UK-based combat sports professionals who see their take-home pay reduced significantly after international travel.

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When asked if other global locations offered better financial terms, Pimblett pointed to the Middle East as a more favorable option. He stated that taxes in Abu Dhabi are "low or next to nothing," especially when compared to the heavy levies in other major fighting markets. This comparison highlights the strategic financial considerations that influence where fighters choose to build their careers and where they see the most value in their hard-earned bonuses and fight purses.

Pimblett Bans Gymmates From Fighting

Outside of financial grievances, Paddy Pimblett also revealed strict personal rules regarding his future matchups, specifically stating he will refuse to face two fighters signed to the UFC with whom he trains. The Liverpool-based fighter, who fights out of the 'Next Generation' gym, explained that the facility has banned teammates from facing one another to preserve camaraderie and team dynamics.

Pimblett confirmed that he has no intention of fighting George Staines or Luke Riley, both of whom are climbing the ranks in Dana White's promotion. He emphasized that he spars with these athletes twice a week and spends every day with them, noting that he often "winds him up every day." The close daily interaction makes the prospect of being in the same cage with them unthinkable for Pimblett.

Future Welterweight Ambitions

The lightweight prospect clarified that he would only move to welterweight if it meant avoiding a bout with Staines, who is on a trajectory toward challenging for the lightweight title. Pimblett outlined a dream scenario where he wins the lightweight belt and defends it a few times before George Staines rises through the ranks. In this perfect scenario, Pimblett would vacate the belt to move up to welterweight, ensuring they never have to fight each other.

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He stressed that fighting someone he trains with seven or eight days a week is something he could not even contemplate. Pimblett argued that in big super gyms, where athletes share the same roof and coaches, the bond is too strong to be broken by competitive rivalry. He concluded that the situation would never happen, prioritizing his long-term training relationships over potential short-term matchmaking opportunities within his own gym.