Paediatrician Trial: 130 Charges for Child Abuse in Brandenburg Clinics

A paediatrician faces trial in Potsdam for over 130 sex offences against children in Brandenburg between 2013 and 2025, following a mother's report.

A paediatrician in eastern Germany is standing trial in Potsdam accused of sexually abusing more than 70 children under his medical care. The 46-year-old physician faces charges for more than 130 offences, including rape, which allegedly occurred while he worked at clinics in the towns of Nauen and Rathenow. The timeline for these alleged crimes spans from 2013 through 2025.

Triggering Mother's Report

The investigation began approximately one year ago when a mother reported her suspicions that her child was being abused to the authorities. This initial report prompted police to conduct searches of the doctor's electronic devices. Prosecutors stated that these searches uncovered visual evidence of additional crimes beyond the initial allegations.

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Alleged Medical Facades

According to court proceedings, the physician entered the rooms of his alleged victims, most of whom were male, and instructed them to undress. He allegedly took photographs and, at times, videos of the children under the guise of performing medical procedures. In several documented cases, the doctor used medical visits to daycare centres to commit sexual abuse against young children. He also captured images of these acts during these visits.

Havelland Healthcare Group Role

The clinics where the alleged child abuse took place are operated by the Havelland healthcare group. An internal review involving outside experts was launched by the group in January after the case came to light. Reports indicated that the 'four-eyes protocol,' which requires two people to be present during a child's examination, was not always adhered to. The Havelland healthcare group stated in January that they were conducting an internal review with outside experts to address the shockwaves sent across the country.

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Defendant's Court Admission

After the charges were read in court on Monday, the physician largely admitted to committing the acts. The defendant spoke briefly to acknowledge most of the alleged acts, reaffirm his previous confessions, and express guilt. In at least four specific instances, the defendant is alleged to have taken advantage of medical visits to daycare centres to commit sexual abuse. He also met repeatedly with a former patient who was 15 to 16 years old at a residence at one of the clinics, where he allegedly filmed sexual acts.

Trial Schedule and Custody

The 46-year-old defendant has remained in custody since his arrest in November last year. The trial is being held in the eastern German city of Potsdam, located just outside Berlin. The court proceedings are expected to continue until December, where the full extent of the evidence and the legal consequences will be determined by the judges and jury.