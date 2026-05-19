Paige Spiranac's Instagram Post with a Weird Age Restriction - Golf's Glamour Girl

Paige Spiranac, a social media influencer who became famous in the world of golf, shares a video of a practice shot in a post that attracts an age warning from X.

Golf 's glamour girl Paige Spiranac is known for her often racy social media content, but one post was slapped with a warning for a bizarre reason this week.

Spiranac, 33, has built a social media empire, amassing 11.6 million followers. She has become one of the biggest and most influential names in the sport without ever playing on the women's top professional circuit, the LPGA Tour. Despite dressing conservatively for a practice session, her post still managed to attract censorship from X with an age warning. Fans were baffled by the label as it was more conservative than her usual content.

Spiranac herself joked about the restriction, attributing it to her impressive swing. She has often felt misunderstood and been trapped by her explosive online persona but has found empowerment in taking control over her image and body. Despite criticism, her numbers have surpassed those of even reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods





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Golf Paige Spiranac Social Media Instagram X Practice Shot Racy Conservative Empowerment Criticism

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