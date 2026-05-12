Pair of Anti-Semitic Yobs Arrested for Filming Anti-Semitic Content in London's Stamford Hill

A pair of anti-Semitic yobs were arrested for filming anti-Semitic content in London's Stamford Hill. The men, Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, were caught on CCTV holding a fishing rod with money on the end, referencing vile anti-Semitic tropes about Jews. They were arrested after briefly attempting to flee from the scene and have pleaded guilty to a religiously aggravated public order offence.

Sickening footage shows a pair of anti-Semitic yobs going 'fishing for Jews' with money as 'bait' in London 's Stamford Hill . Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, 21, travelled to the predominantly Jewish area to film anti-Semitic content for TikTok last Thursday evening, police said.

Both men pleaded guilty to a religiously aggravated public order offence in court on Saturday. Videos published by Shomrim, the Jewish volunteer neighbourhood-watch group, show the pair smirking as they saunter along a street with a fishing rod. They have attached a note to the end, in reference to vile anti-Semitic tropes about Jews. A CCTV clip shows Bedoui holding the rod in front of him while Bousloub films with his mobile phone as they walk along an entrance hall.

Later footage shows the pair being searched and arrested by police, with Shomrim volunteers standing nearby. The Metropolitan Police said Bedoui and Bousloub had travelled to Clapton Common with 'deliberate' intentions to capture anti-Semitic content. One of the pair can be seen holding a fishing rod with money on the end, while the other films. The two men were arrested by police after briefly attempting to flee from the scene in London.

Shomrim reported that the pair had specifically targeted Orthodox Jews in the filmed encounters. Three more men - two 20-year-olds and a 21-year-old - were also arrested, and have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: 'This was a deliberate and targeted anti-Semitic attack, aggravated by the pair’s intention to post the incident on social media to spread hatred.

It is completely unacceptable and has no place in London.

'Our officers acted quickly to arrest those responsible, and within 48 hours they have been brought before the courts and convicted. 'That should send a clear message — we will act decisively against anyone who commits hate crime. 'We know the harm incidents like this cause to communities and we will continue to take all reports with the utmost seriousness. ' Bedoui and Bousloub will appear for sentencing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 5.

On Wednesday, the Met said it would introduce a community protection team of 100 extra officers to protect London’s Jewish communities with a more visible presence





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Anti-Semitic Yobs Stamford Hill London Anti-Semitic Content Fishing For Jews Money As Bait Religiously Aggravated Public Order Offence Anti-Semitic Tropes About Jews CCTV Arrested Fleeing Jewish Communities Community Protection Team Hate Crime

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