Pakistani Teenager Dies After Gang Rape and Forced Abortion

An 18-year-old housemaid in Lahore died from complications following a forced abortion after being gang-raped by her employer's son and driver over a year. The case has sparked widespread outrage and demands for justice in Pakistan.

An 18-year-old girl who fell pregnant after being gang rape d multiple times has died from complications linked to a botched abortion in a case that has shocked Pakistan .

Ayesha worked as a housemaid for a wealthy family in Lahore, and like thousands of young girls in the country, she had taken up the job to provide for her family. But inside her employer's home, court records show that the teenager lived a year-long nightmare of repeated abuses at the hands of her boss's son and driver, who she accused of raping her several times.

Last November, after months of enduring abuse, the girl found out she was pregnant with the child of one of her alleged rapists. But determined to protect the family name, her employers forced her to terminate the pregnancy, arranging for a private clinic to carry out the procedure illegally. After undergoing the abortion, the teenager fell extremely ill, which resulted in her being admitted to the hospital several times.

As her condition continued to deteriorate, she returned to the hospital in Lahore one final time, where she eventually died last month. Before her death, the young girl was able to give a statement to the police, revealing the abuse she suffered. Ayesha, 18, who was five months pregnant, died from complications from an abortion after she was allegedly gang raped.

The two men she accused of raping her, as well as her boss, are being investigated for gang rape and murder. The driver has been remanded in custody, while the teenager's employer and his son have been granted bail. Police officers also said they were investigating staff at the private clinic where the girl underwent her abortion.

Ayesha died on May 26, but her case only came to light last week after a video she recorded from her hospital bed detailing the abuse she endured went viral on social media. An initial police investigation revealed that Ayesha had claimed that she was gang raped by her employer's son and driver on multiple occasions over the course of the year she worked there.

According to court records, Ayesha told her employer's wife that she had stopped menstruating and was made to take a pregnancy test. When the test came back positive, Ayesha claimed she was forced to take abortion pills, which made her extremely ill. She returned to her hometown of Faisalabad to recover, but the teenager's health only seemed to get worse and worse. Her parents took her to a local clinic, where doctors confirmed she was still pregnant.

Ayesha's family contacted her employers, who ordered them to bring her back to Lahore. It was there that Ayesha - who was five months pregnant at this point - was threatened by her employers and taken to get an operation, where it was discovered the baby in her womb was already dead, court records show. Ayesha never recovered from the complications that followed and was admitted to the hospital several times in the month leading up to her death.

It was during that time that the teenager decided to record a video from her hospital bed, detailing the horror she had endured. Speaking to BBC Urdu, Ayesha's grief-stricken father said he was unaware of the repeated abuse his daughter had endured.

'We were in contact with our daughter on the phone, and she never said anything at first that would have made us think she was being raped,' he recalled. 'When she came to Faisalabad and her health deteriorated, the doctor at the clinic told her that our daughter was pregnant. Hearing this, my legs trembled; it felt like the sky was about to fall on me.

' The case has sparked outrage in Pakistan, with several social media users demanding justice for Ayesha. 'An 18-year-old domestic worker in Lahore was raped, ignored when she sought help and later died during an abortion. A horrific failure of humanity and accountability. Those responsible and those who looked away must face justice,' a social media user wrote.

Another said: 'A domestic worker named Aisha, just 18-19 years old, is gone. Not from illness. Not from accident. From systematic rape, forced abortion, torture, and death threats carried out by her own employer...

Ayesha deserved protection. She deserved justice. She deserved to LIVE.

' Sexual violence against women is common in Pakistan, but it is underreported because of the stigma attached in the conservative country





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