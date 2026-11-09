Pakistani TV Anchor Rabia Ahsan Shot Dead By Husband In Rawalpindi

Urdu news anchor Rabia Ahsan was found dead in her Rawalpindi home after husband Ahsan Tahir allegedly shot her. Police have taken custody of the suspect as an impartial investigation begins.

Pakistani television journalist Rabia Ahsan, a forty-one-year-old anchor for the prominent Urdu-language news channel 92 News, was fatally shot by her husband in their bedroom in Rawalpindi. The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately three o'clock in the afternoon, ending the life of a broadcast professional who had recently been discussing international politics on her digital platforms. Local authorities have arrested the suspect, Ahsan Tahir, while neighbors and family members discovered the tragic scene in their residence.

Details Of The Fatal Shooting Incident

Rabia Ahsan was found lying on the floor of her bedroom in a pool of blood by a family member shortly after the shooting took place. Her sister, who was on the lawn outside the residence at the time, rushed into the bedroom upon hearing the sound of a gunshot. She discovered Ahsan deceased, while Ahsan Tahir remained in the room holding the weapon involved in the incident. Police arrived at the scene promptly to secure the area and begin their initial inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death.

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Law enforcement officers recovered a thirty-bore pistol and ammunition from the bedroom where the shooting occurred. An examination of Ahsan's body at the scene revealed two distinct gunshot wounds: one located below her neck and another on the right side of her back. The weapon used in the crime was confiscated by the Rawalpindi police, who secured the area to preserve evidence for the ongoing investigation. Senior police officials, including the heads of operations and investigation, attended the scene shortly after the report was made.

Husband Claims Accident Amid Suspicion

Ahsan Tahir, a deputy director at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, confessed to police that he shot his wife but claimed the discharge of the firearm was an accident. He stated to investigators that he was unaware the gun was loaded and that the incident was not intentional. During police questioning, Tahir was reportedly unable to produce a valid permit for the pistol he used. This lack of documentation has raised additional questions regarding the legality of his possession of the weapon.

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Local reports indicated that the couple had no prior history of domestic disputes, suggesting the shooting was not part of a pattern of ongoing conflict. Tahir was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and an investigation by Rawalpindi police is currently underway to determine the exact sequence of events. Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera confirmed that the gun was recovered and stated that an impartial investigation would be ensured by the authorities.

Political Reactions And Broader Implications

The death of Rabia Ahsan has drawn high-level political attention and condemnation from government officials. The President of Pakistan's Office released a statement addressing the killing, noting that the First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, expressed deep sadness over the event. She strongly condemned the violence and called for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation to establish the facts. The statement emphasized the need to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for the crime.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also expressed dismay over what she described as a disturbing pattern of professional women being killed in the same metropolitan area. She referenced the case of Hina Javed, who was killed less than three months prior, noting that the outcome of that investigation is still awaited. The First Lady stressed that women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives, highlighting the urgent need for safety and justice for female journalists and professionals in the region.

Professional Life And Immediate Aftermath

Just hours before her death, Rabia Ahsan published a nearly ten-minute video on her YouTube channel discussing the midterm elections in the United States. The video, titled Regime Change in America: Trump Could Not Deliver, US Has Changed, showcased her continued engagement with international political topics until the end of her life. This final professional act underscores her active role in media discourse on significant global events leading up to the tragic incident.

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Ahsan and Tahir had two daughters together, leaving the children in the care of other family members following the sudden loss of their mother. The body of the anchor was transported to a hospital for a post-mortem examination to further assist investigators in their work. As the investigation continues, the media community and the public await the results of the police inquiry and the legal proceedings against Ahsan Tahir. The case has become a focal point for discussions regarding safety for journalists and women in Pakistan.