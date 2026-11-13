Palace Players Eager for Fresh Start After Eger Sage Sacking

Crystal Palace stars Sarr, Osorio, and Wharton look to thrive under new leadership following Eger Sage's dismissal. Analyze the performance shifts and tactical needs.

Crystal Palace has officially relieved Eger Sage of his duties as head coach on Thursday afternoon. This decisive move follows a deeply turbulent start to his tenure at Selhurst Park, leaving the South London outfit currently rock bottom of the Premier League standings.

Sage Struggles to Connect with Squad

The French manager won just five of his first sixteen games in charge of the Eagles. Despite the high expectations that accompanied his appointment, Sage struggled to ever get his squad onside. He failed to develop close relationships with the team's key players throughout his short stint in charge.

Also read Pierre Sage sacked as Palace manager after less than 5 months in role

Three specific Palace stars are expected to be eager for a fresh start under his incoming successor. These individuals have shown signs of frustration or underutilization during the Sage era. Their potential resurgence will likely define the club's trajectory in the immediate future.

Sarr Seeks New Direction at Palace

Ismaela Sarr was absolutely immense for Palace last term, scoring 21 goals in 45 appearances. His contributions were pivotal as the club lifted the Conference League trophy in May. The Senegalese forward was keen to leave Selhurst Park in the summer but failed to secure a move away. He became disillusioned, thus spending time away from the squad as Sage did not want any disruption to his plans.

The Senegalese forward returned to the fold in September. However, Sage decided against giving him proper opportunities across the various competitions. He handed Sarr only one start in all matches before his exit from the club. Reports indicate that Sarr is set to sign a new deal to commit his long-term future to the club soon.

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He will surely be happier now that the club has moved away from Sage. The club is taking a new direction after the pair never really seemed to see eye-to-eye. This change in management could be vital for his continued development and goal-scoring record.

Osorio Needs Conventional Wing Role

José Izquierdo has been criminally underused so far this season since arriving at Palace on loan from Midtjylland. The 28-cap Chile international previously starred on the wing in the Europa and Conference Leagues with the Danish side. He brought proven flair and attacking threat from the flanks during his previous campaigns.

However, he was forced to play as a wing-back under Sage in the early stages of the campaign. The Frenchman handed him just 71 minutes in the Premier League before his exit. This limited opportunity came despite Osorio impressing from the bench and in cup appearances from the off. His technical abilities were not fully utilized in a defensive hybrid role.

If Palace now shift to a more conventional system with wingers, then he could benefit massively. This tactical adjustment would allow him to operate in his preferred attacking positions. He looks to earn a permanent move to Selhurst Park for next term with this new opportunity.

Wharton's Statistical Decline Under Sage

The key stats speak for themselves when comparing James Ward-Prowse's influence at Palace. His performance metrics under previous manager Oliver Glasner last term stand in stark contrast to those recorded under Sage so far this season. The disparity highlights a clear dip in creative and defensive output.

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Ward-Prowse created more chances (1.55 to 1.32) per 90 minutes in the top flight in 2025-26 compared to this campaign up to now. He also played more successful passes (34.3 to 30.5) and completed more successful dribbles (0.53 to 0.10) per 90 minutes last season. These numbers indicate a significant reduction in his overall ball retention and creativity.

The 22-year-old won more duels (4.92) and made more tackles (2.46) per 90 last season too. He took more touches (59.7) as well, suggesting he was more involved in the team's build-up play under Glasner. Something has clearly been off for him under Sage, disrupting his rhythm.

Ward-Prowse has also failed to return to England contention this season. He played for his country in two separate international breaks last term, establishing himself as a key figure. He is clearly a supremely talented player, but did not seem to enjoy playing under the Frenchman as much as he did the previous boss. A fresh face in the dugout could see him return to previous top form.

Incoming Successor Targets Safety

Oliver Glasner has been mooted to replace the Frenchman in the head coach role. The task is clearly to steer the South London outfit well away from the bottom three positions. Immediate results are required to stabilize the club's precarious league standing.

The incoming manager must address the tactical mismatches that hindered key players. Restoring faith in the squad's attacking talents is essential for survival. The board and fans are looking for a decisive shift in philosophy and energy.

Crystal Palace must now focus on building momentum under new leadership. The departure of Sage marks the end of a difficult chapter for the club. The path forward requires unity and a return to the form that delivered European success last season.