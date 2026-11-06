Palantir Told to Clear NHS Benefit Claims for Federated Data Platform

NHS England chief Sir Jim Mackey plans to require Palantir to clear future benefit claims for its Federated Data Platform, though enforcement may be hard.

NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey plans to tell Palantir to clear any future claims about the benefits of its Federated Data Platform (FDP) with NHS England, but he has acknowledged that enforcing the requirement could be difficult. Mackey made the remarks while giving evidence to the Health and Social Care Committee in Parliament, where Labour MP Ben Coleman questioned the claims being made about the platform.

The exchange centres on a platform that NHS England awarded to a Palantir-led consortium under a £330 million contract in November 2023. The contract was intended to help improve planning and efficiency across the health service, but its promoted results have drawn repeated scrutiny from MPs and official bodies.

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How the Federated Data Platform Claims Are Being Challenged

NHS England would write to Palantir to require that any benefits it claims for the Federated Data Platform are shared with and cleared by the health service first. Mackey said he would make that request in a letter, according to the committee session.

Coleman argued that NHS England had cautioned against attributing improvements directly to the platform, yet claims were still being made that the platform was making a difference and that changes were taking place because of Palantir. Mackey's planned letter follows these repeated questions about the evidence used to promote the platform.

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Mackey himself expressed doubt about how the requirement would work in practice. He said Palantir should share its claims with NHS England, but that under the terms of the contract it looks hard to enforce. That admission highlights the gap between what NHS England wants and what the agreement may allow it to compel.

Disputed Evidence Behind Federated Data Platform Benefits

NHS England has said that as of June, 139 trusts used the platform and 137 of them reported benefits. It also said an Inpatient Care Coordination Solution tool based on the FDP had helped hospitals carry out procedures for an additional 111,589 patients.

A Freedom of Information request later found that nearly a third of NHS trusts using Palantir's health data platform were performing fewer patient procedures than before it went live. That finding sits uneasily beside the headline figures used in public messaging.

The Office for Statistics Regulation began examining the evidence used to justify the contract. The regulator noted that NHS England had published a caveat on its website saying it could not draw conclusions about cause and effect because other variables had not been controlled for.

Watson, the former deputy leader of the Labour Party, recently sought to rebut what he described as misinformation about the platform. He repeated the statement that 137 trusts were already reporting benefits without mentioning the caveats. In a statement on X, Watson said the regulator had pointed out that no study on the platform had yet controlled for factors such as changes in staffing levels or industrial action, and he called that a fair note of caution.

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In a prepared video, Watson said Northampton General Hospital, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital had each produced figures showing they were benefiting from the platform. He asked whether every one of those procedures could be proven to have happened because of the software, answering that it could not, while adding that the hospitals' accounts should not be ignored.

What Comes Next for the Federated Data Platform Review

The immediate consequence is that the evidence base for the platform remains contested. Patients and trusts depend on accurate information about whether new tools are improving care, and the current figures cannot yet show whether the changes are caused by the platform itself.

An independent evaluation of the Federated Data Platform has been commissioned, but its findings are not expected until after ministers decide whether to extend the contract. The contract currently ends in March 2027, so that decision will shape when the independent results become available and how they are used.

For now, NHS England's planned letter to Palantir and the independent evaluation are the two concrete steps on the table. Whether either one resolves the dispute over benefit claims will depend on the evidence produced and on the contractual powers the health service has to enforce its requirements.