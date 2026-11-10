Palermo Funeral Procession for Mob Boss Forces Shops to Close

A Palermo funeral procession for mob boss Emanuele Rubino forced shops to shut, angering residents and prompting the mayor to condemn the event.

Shopkeepers and traders in Palermo's biggest market were forced to lower their shutters on Monday as a funeral procession for the mobster Emanuele Rubino passed through the Sicilian capital. The procession, linked to the Cosa Nostra Sicilian mafia, was carried along the city's Via Maqueda avenue, bringing much of the street to a standstill. Local traders said they felt they had no choice but to close during the mourning display.

Rubino, 36, was linked to the Cosa Nostra and was notorious for extorting migrant business owners on the Italian island. He had been serving a prison sentence over the attempted murder of 21-year-old Gambian migrant Yusupha Susso in 2016. Before his death, he had recently been moved to house arrest for medical reasons. He died earlier this month from health complications.

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Shops Closed and Mourners Filled Via Maqueda

Shop owners in the market said they were ordered to close their shutters in a sign of mourning as the coffin passed by. Footage from the scene showed the coffin being carried down Via Maqueda by men wearing white T-shirts printed with Rubino's face. Supporters on scooters rode alongside the casket to pay their final respects, lighting fireworks and flares as they moved through the city centre.

The scenes angered many residents, and several people took to social media on Monday to denounce the procession. Images of the coffin being paraded while supporters walked beside it spread quickly online. Traders who spoke about the closures described their anger at losing a day of business to an event they had no part in organising.

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Officials and Residents Condemn the Procession

Palermo's Mayor Roberto Lagala condemned the procession in strong terms. He said the city cannot accept that entire areas are behaving in a way that makes citizens feel they cannot live in safety and freedom. Lagala also said that police immediately took action and prohibited the procession from continuing as soon as they were notified.

One user on the social media platform X criticised the event as a funeral for a mob boss held with full honours, while shops were shuttered out of what the user called respect. The same user questioned where the prefect and police chief were and asked whether authorities did not consider the event a problem. Another user asked whether there had been no one to stop the mob boss's funeral. A third commenter argued that Sicily will remain a lost land unless the ties between civil society and the criminal underworld are severed, ties the commenter said were built on culture, fear and mutual self-interest.

Cosa Nostra Background and Lasting Public Concern

The Cosa Nostra is the Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in the Godfather movies, and it is made up of a coalition of criminal organisations known as families or clans. These groups engage in extortion, smuggling, gambling, and the mediation of disagreements between other criminals. The funeral in Palermo has renewed attention on how such groups maintain visible influence over public life in the city.

The case also recalls one of the organisation's most infamous figures. Matteo Messina Denaro died of colon cancer in 2024, aged 61, just eight months after he was captured by police. He had spent 30 years on the run for murdering 50 people, including a boy whom he dissolved in acid, and he once boasted that he could fill a cemetery with the people he had killed.