Dean Yonev of Palermo Pizza details the impact of repeated break-ins in Capitol Hill, expressing skepticism about new city surveillance budgets and calling for stricter offender accountability.

Dean Yonev, the owner of Palermo Pizza & Pasta located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, has reported that property crimes against his establishment have escalated to a point where local repair crews now memorize the dimensions of his broken glass. Yonev, who has operated his business in the area since 2002, stated that break-ins have become so frequent over the past few years that the glazians handling repairs no longer need to take measurements on site.

Recorded Crime Surge in Capitol Hill

A recent study conducted by The Seattle Times highlights that the Capitol Hill district experienced the largest increase in reported crime among all neighborhoods in the city over the last seven years. This statistical backdrop provides context for the escalating security challenges faced by local business owners, including Yonev, who noted that his restaurant was burglarized three times in the current year alone.

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Financial Toll and Security Preparations

The financial and operational burden on small businesses has become evident, with Palermo Pizza & Pasta recording a total of four break-ins in 2025. During the most recent incident on Friday, November 20, around 2am, security cameras captured an individual smashing the front door window. Although the offender searched through drawers and cash registers, they left without stealing anything, yet the damage required immediate and specialized repair.

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Skepticism Toward City Surveillance Budget

The Seattle City Council approved the budget for 2027 the day following the November 20 break-in, listing the expansion of surveillance cameras as a primary measure to address public safety. However, Yonev expressed significant doubt regarding the effectiveness of this strategy, pointing out that perpetrators can easily wear hoodies or masks to obscure their faces and exploit blind spots in camera coverage.

Call for Accountability and Business Support

Yonev emphasized that the necessity of keeping precut plywood ready for immediate board-up indicates a severe crisis for small enterprises. He told Fox News Digital that he believes repeat offenders should face greater legal accountability and urged the mayor's office to provide meaningful support to help small businesses remain solvent and keep Seattle neighborhoods vibrant.