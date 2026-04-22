Palestine Action Activist Claims Sledgehammer Attack Was Defensive

A Palestine Action activist on trial for fracturing a police officer's spine claims he acted to protect a fellow demonstrator during a raid on an Elbit Systems UK factory. The court heard testimony detailing the chaotic events and the activist's motivations.

A Palestine Action activist, Samuel Corner, 23, is standing trial alongside five others accused of criminal damage following a raid on an Elbit Systems UK site near Bristol on August 6, 2024.

Corner faces an additional charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after allegedly fracturing the spine of Police Sergeant Kate Evans with a sledgehammer. He testified at Woolwich Crown Court that his actions were not motivated by violence, but by a desperate attempt to protect a fellow demonstrator he believed was in serious danger.

Corner stated he heard screaming and, fearing for the safety of another protester, swung the hammer at Sergeant Evans, who was attempting to arrest Zoe Rogers at the time. He emphatically denied that violence was a planned component of the raid, asserting that the group’s intention was solely to disrupt the operations of Elbit Systems by destroying weapons and equipment used in their manufacturing processes.

He explained to the jury that the goal was to 'shut Elbit down' and prevent the production of arms he believed would be used to cause 'death and destruction' and 'kill people, injure people'. Corner, a former student of linguistics and philosophy at Oxford University, detailed the chaotic scene during the raid. He claimed he was immediately incapacitated by pepper spray upon police intervention, experiencing intense pain and temporary blindness.

He stated he was able to walk away without causing further harm, but the initial spray significantly impaired his vision and judgment. He further revealed that raid organizers had assured participants they would not encounter security guards during the demonstration, leaving them 'completely out of their depth' when security personnel did intervene. This lack of preparedness, according to the defense, contributed to the escalating situation.

Corner recounted discovering Palestine Action through a video in 2020 and understanding their tactics involved occupying arms factories and destroying weapons, but he maintained he was unaware of any plans for violence towards individuals. The prosecution has presented evidence suggesting the group used a prison van as a 'battering ram' to breach the factory’s security, subsequently causing extensive damage to computers, drones, and other equipment with sledgehammers, crowbars, and red paint.

Sergeant Evans, in her testimony, described the immediate aftermath of the blow, fearing her spine was shattered and experiencing uncertainty about her ability to move, even suspecting paralysis. Her colleague, PC Peter Adams, corroborated the severity of the impact, stating Corner struck Sergeant Evans with 'considerable amount of force'. Corner, while acknowledging his actions, reiterated his lack of intent to cause serious harm.

He emphasized his desire to protect a fellow protester and expressed regret that his actions resulted in injury to Sergeant Evans. The trial continues, with the defendants denying all charges. The case raises questions about the boundaries of protest, the use of force in response to perceived threats, and the responsibility of activists in potentially dangerous situations.

The defense is attempting to portray Corner’s actions as a spontaneous reaction to a perceived emergency, rather than a premeditated act of violence, while the prosecution aims to demonstrate that his actions were deliberate and caused significant harm. The outcome of the trial will likely have implications for future protests targeting defense companies and the legal framework surrounding such demonstrations





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Palestine Action Elbit Systems Protest Sledgehammer Police Officer Woolwich Crown Court Criminal Damage Grievous Bodily Harm

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