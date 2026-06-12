Palestine Action Sentencing Draws Mass Arrests Amid Legal Battle Over Terrorist Designation

Over 70 protesters were arrested outside a London court during the sentencing of four Palestine Action activists convicted for a 2024 factory break-in. The hearing occurred against the backdrop of a contested terrorist proscription of the group, which a court previously ruled unlawful but remains in force pending appeal. Judge applied 'terrorist connection' to damages, raising possible sentencing under counter-terrorism laws.

The Metropolitan Police temporarily suspended enforcement of the ban on Palestine Action in February following a High Court ruling that the government's proscription of the group was unlawful.

However, the force emphasized that supporting the organization remains a criminal offense because the government is appealing the decision, a process expected to take several months. This legal uncertainty frames the backdrop against which over 70 supporters were arrested outside Woolwich Crown Court during the sentencing of four Palestine Action activists convicted for a 2024 break-in at an Elbit Systems factory in Bristol.

The four individuals-Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, and Fatema Rajwani-were found guilty of criminal damage exceeding £1.2 million, with Corner additionally convicted of causing grievous bodily harm after fracturing a police officer's spine during the raid. Approximately 500 supporters gathered outside the court, bearing signs reading "I support Palestine Action," when police moved to detain 72 of them, loading demonstrators into twelve police vans.

The sentencing hearing took a contentious turn when Judge Mr Justice Johnson had earlier ruled in a pre-trial hearing that the offenses carried a "terrorist connection," opening the door for the four to be sentenced under Section 69 of the Sentencing Act 2020. This designation subjects them to severe parole restrictions and long-term counter-terrorism notification requirements, despite the jury not having considered any terrorism charges.

The defense argued that applying a terrorist label post-conviction was unjust, especially given that Palestine Action's proscription itself is under legal challenge. Palestine Action was formally designated a terrorist organization in August 2024, a move that has drawn criticism from some lawmakers and civil liberties groups. While the High Court found the ban unlawful in February, the government's appeal means the proscription remains in effect during the interim.

The combination of the contested proscription and the judge's "terrorist connection" finding has raised concerns about the implications for protest rights and the separation of judicial functions. The courtroom scene and the mass arrests reflect the intense polarization surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict and its spillover into UK domestic activism. The case underscores the complex intersection of criminal law, anti-terrorism legislation, and the right to protest in a climate of heightened political tension





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Palestine Action Elbit Systems Terrorist Proscription High Court Woolwich Crown Court Sentencing Criminal Damage Terrorist Connection Section 69 Sentencing Act Protest Arrests

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