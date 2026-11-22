Palmer Luckey unveils SLAB, a billion-dollar floating city aimed at bypassing US regulations to boost American industry and revive westward expansion ideals.

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries and former Oculus VR creator, has disclosed plans for an ambitious floating community known as SLAB. The billionaire entrepreneur described the project as a vehicle to revive the concept of manifest destiny and westward expansion through modern maritime engineering. This announcement highlights a significant shift from virtual reality technology to large-scale structural innovation in international waters.

The Core Mechanism and Project Goals

Luckey stated that the primary objective of SLAB is to create an infrastructure with a lifespan of one thousand years at a lower cost than traditional land-based development. The initiative aims to bypass state and local laws that the founder argues are crippling critical American industries such as metal processing, medical research, and chemical engineering. By operating outside standard jurisdictional constraints, the project seeks to serve as a relief valve for regulations deemed outdated or ill-considered.

Also read Cole Palmer in angry exchange with injured Chelsea teammate after Leeds defeat

The concept originated in 2017 when Luckey collaborated with a small group of close friends on the design and feasibility of the floating structure. He valued the initial project at one billion dollars, positioning it as a distinct alternative to typical libertarian seasteading movements that often focus on escaping American governance entirely. Instead, this proposal is explicitly designed to strengthen the United States by creating industrial hubs free from domestic bureaucratic hurdles.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Luckey addressed the media narrative that has surrounded the proposal, noting that several outlets incorrectly labeled the venture as a floating artificial intelligence data center. He emphasized that the project is significantly more complex and historically grounded than a simple server farm. The entrepreneur expressed frustration with being perceived as a follower of hype, insisting that the reality of SLAB is far more ambitious and technically advanced than the consensus suggests.

Advertisement

The broader seasteading community has long been interested in establishing autonomous zones in international waters. The International Law of the Sea, established by the United Nations, grants countries control over waters extending twelve miles from their coastlines. Vessels in international waters must comply with the laws of their registering nation, a legal framework that proponents of seasteading hope to circumvent by creating self-sufficient communities.

Historical Context and Previous Attempts

The idea of floating independent cities has a history of mixed results, with notable efforts such as the plan by the Seasteading Institute to build islands in French Polynesia in 2017. That initiative, supported by billionaire Peter Thiel, ultimately failed due to protests from local residents. In 2019, software engineer Chad Elwartowski and his partner constructed a fiberglass cabin off the coast of Thailand, claiming it was the first true seastead. However, the Thai navy raided the structure, forcing the couple to flee on the grounds that it threatened national sovereignty.

Luckey's proposal differs from these previous attempts by focusing heavily on industrial output and military-grade infrastructure rather than purely residential or recreational use. The project aligns with his current role in the defense sector, where he has been involved in high-profile initiatives such as Project Meridian and the Arsenal-2 software-designed shipyard for the United States Navy. Anduril Industries has previously secured contracts worth billions of dollars to expand the submarine industrial base for the US military.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The announcement of SLAB raises questions about the tangible progress of the project, as Luckey did not specify the current construction stage or provide a definitive timeline for implementation. He shared an artificially generated image depicting a massive floating city complete with skyscrapers, factories, and monuments, but details regarding funding sources beyond the initial valuation remain unclear. The Daily Mail has reached out to Anduril Industries for further comment and verification of the project's status.

Advertisement

If realized, the SLAB seastead could represent a paradigm shift in how industrial regulations are managed and where heavy manufacturing takes place. The potential for such a facility to operate without traditional environmental or zoning laws presents both economic opportunities and legal challenges. The outcome of this venture will likely be closely watched by libertarians, defense contractors, and international legal experts interested in the future of extraterritorial governance.