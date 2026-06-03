Paloma Faith Reveals Violent Ex-Partner Attack and Later Empowering Confrontation, Plus Breastfeeding Insights

In a candid podcast interview, Paloma Faith describes a violent high-speed car chase by an ex-partner that nearly took her life, her subsequent legal action, and a surprising meeting years later where she reclaimed her power by calling him boring. The singer also shares honest reflections on breastfeeding her three children, challenging maternal guilt and promoting self-compassion.

Singer Paloma Faith recounted a harrowing experience from her past, revealing that she 'nearly died' during a 'very violent' high-speed car chase instigated by an ex-partner.

Speaking on comedian Ruby Wax's Mad, Sad & Bad podcast, the 44-year-old artist described how the man drove his car into the front of a house, smashed her driver's side window, and physically pulled her from the vehicle, leaving her with a black eye and a smashed face. She subsequently obtained an injunction against him. Surprisingly, seven years after the attack, the same man approached her and asked if he could take her for a drink.

Faith agreed, seeing it as an opportunity to confront her past. During the meeting, she let him speak only briefly, found his responses boring, and then assertively told him, 'I find you quite boring,' before leaving. She described the moment as profoundly empowering, a sense of having conquered something, especially given his shock at her rejection.

Faith clarified that the ex in this story is not her former husband, French artist Leyman Lahcine, with whom she shares two daughters and separated in 2022. She has since welcomed a third child, a son, with current partner Stevie Thomas. In a separate Instagram post, Faith opened up about her breastfeeding journey across her three pregnancies.

She detailed the intense pain and perseverance required for her first child, the complications with her second that led to exclusive pumping, and the relative ease she experienced with her son, who latched immediately. She emphasized the importance of avoiding self-blame for feeding challenges, noting that many factors influence success or failure. Faith shared her practical routine, including supplements and occasional formula use, and advocated for compassion among mothers, rejecting the pressure to 'bounce back' quickly postpartum.

She thanked a breastfeeding support service for their help. The narrative combines a powerful personal history of overcoming violence with a candid reflection on motherhood, highlighting resilience and self-empowerment across different life stages





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Paloma Faith Ruby Wax Podcast Domestic Violence Car Chase Injunction Empowerment Breastfeeding Motherhood Self-Blame Postpartum

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