Paloma Faith Shares Honest Breastfeeding Journey, Reflecting on Past Struggles and Current Success

Singer Paloma Faith details her experiences breastfeeding three children, highlighting the challenges she faced with her first two and the relative ease with her son, while advocating for self-compassion and realistic expectations for mothers.

Singer Paloma Faith has opened up about her varied experiences with breastfeeding, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram six months after welcoming her third child.

The 44-year-old musician, known for her distinctive voice and style, has two daughters aged nine and five, and a son born in March. In a refreshingly honest message, Faith detailed the significant differences in her breastfeeding journeys with each child, emphasizing the importance of self-compassion and releasing the pressure to conform to expectations.

She began by acknowledging that her current breastfeeding experience is markedly easier than her previous ones, a realization that led her to reflect on the tendency to self-blame when things don't go as planned. With her first two daughters, breastfeeding presented considerable challenges. She candidly admitted that breastfeeding her eldest daughter 'hurt like mad,' yet she persevered for seven months, driven by a combination of stubbornness and societal pressure.

The experience with her second daughter was even more difficult, as the baby struggled with coordination, making it impossible for her to breathe and swallow effectively during feeds, resulting in distress for both mother and child. After three months of exclusive pumping, Paloma made the decision to stop, finding liberation in being able to focus solely on bonding with her daughter.

In contrast, her son 'latched immediately,' demonstrating an innate ability to feed. While still experiencing some initial discomfort, including sore nipples and moments of wanting to cry, Paloma persevered, employing a combination of strategies to support her milk supply and manage the pain. She incorporates fenugreek supplements, maintains a four-hourly feeding schedule, and pumps twice daily – once after a morning feed and again before bed.

She also proactively supplements with formula, preparing for potential emergencies and recognizing the need for flexibility when caring for three children. Paloma also addressed the unrealistic expectations surrounding postpartum recovery, stating her deliberate choice not to rush the process, prioritizing her milk production and acknowledging the physical and emotional toll of childbirth. She humorously remarked that she had 'been through enough already.

' The singer’s message resonated with many mothers, highlighting the complex emotions associated with breastfeeding – the feelings of success, failure, and everything in between. She extended support to all mothers, regardless of their breastfeeding experiences, emphasizing that numerous factors beyond a mother’s control can influence the outcome.

Paloma’s Instagram post was accompanied by a series of intimate photos, including images of her breastfeeding, using a breast pump, enjoying breakfast in bed with pumped milk, and a close-up of her breasts. These visuals served to further underscore the vulnerability and authenticity of her message. She expressed gratitude to @thisisyourbaby365 for their guidance and support in navigating feeding challenges, such as swollen ducts and pain.

Paloma shares her two daughters with her former partner, Leyman Lahcine, and her son with Stevie Thomas. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2025. Her openness about her experiences aims to normalize the diverse realities of motherhood and encourage a more compassionate and understanding approach to breastfeeding, moving away from judgment and towards support. The post serves as a powerful reminder that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to motherhood and that self-care and acceptance are paramount





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