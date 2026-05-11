Paloma Faith Shares Unfiltered Motherhood Moment at BAFTAs, Highlighting the Realities of Parenting

Paloma Faith candidly discussed the challenges of motherhood, including pumping breast milk at the BAFTA TV Awards just weeks after giving birth. Her social media posts, supported by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, underscored the camaraderie among parents and celebrities navigating similar journeys.

Paloma Faith offered a candid glimpse into the often unglamorous realities of attending prestigious awards events just nine weeks after giving birth. The 44-year-old singer, who welcomed her son with partner Stevie Thomas in March and is also mother to two daughters aged nine and five from her previous relationship with Leyman Lahcine, shared her experiences on social media during the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening.

In a post that resonated with many parents, Faith revealed she had taken a break from the ceremony to pump breast milk in the venue’s toilets, highlighting that even celebrities aren’t exempt from the ongoing responsibilities of parenthood. During the event, Paloma humorously documented her experience, filming herself in the bathroom as she removed her wearable breast pumps.

She playfully joked that the footage was 'too graphic' to share fully, but did reveal that fellow attendee Amanda Holden had assisted her in positioning the pumps under her fringed black gown. Later, the singer posted a triumphant photo with Holden, proudly displaying the filled bags of breastmilk with the caption: 'The end result, thanks @noholdenback.

' This lighthearted moment underscored the solidarity among women navigating motherhood, even amidst the glitz of Hollywood. Faith has been open about her breastfeeding journey, previously admitting that it was initially painful with her first two children but continued due to societal pressure. She has since encouraged other mothers to stop self-blame over breastfeeding success or challenges.

The evening was also marked by camaraderie, as Paloma and Holden were joined by mutual friend Alan Carr, who had just won a BAFTA for his memorable moment on *Celebrity Traitors*. The trio shared laughs throughout the night, with Carr gleefully showing off his trophy and the group posing for joyful snapshots. Despite a previous rift—when Carr eliminated Paloma first on *Celebrity Traitors*—the friends have since reconciled, proving that even celebrity friendships can withstand the occasional rough patch





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Paloma Faith BAFTA TV Awards Breastfeeding Parenting Challenges Celebrity Friendships

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