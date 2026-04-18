Pandemic Pop-Up Tik Taco Becomes Award-Winning Southport Mexican Cantina

From humble pandemic beginnings as a pop-up, Tik Taco Mexican Cantina in Southport has achieved significant success, becoming an award-winning restaurant known for its fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine. Chef Anthony Greenland's vision, fueled by global travel, has led to expansion plans and a strong commitment to quality ingredients and customer value.

A vibrant Mexican culinary venture that began as a temporary pandemic pop-up has blossomed into an award-winning and cherished establishment. Tik Taco Mexican Cantina, a fixture on Coronation Walk in the heart of Southport , was established by the passionate chef Anthony Greenland in January 2021. What started as a six-week experiment in bringing authentic Mexican flavors to his hometown has evolved into a cornerstone of the local dining scene.

Anthony's vision was fueled by his global travels and a deep-seated desire to offer high-quality, freshly prepared Mexican cuisine, and he recently commemorated Tik Taco's five-year milestone. The immediate future for Tik Taco involves ambitious expansion plans, with the aim of extending its reach beyond Southport and sharing its distinctive flavors across the nation. Last year marked a significant investment for the business with the acquisition of a sleek, modern food trailer. This mobile kitchen quickly became a familiar and popular presence at a variety of local events, including the Southport Food & Drink Festival, Southport Flower Show, and the British Musical Fireworks Championships. Its reach also extended to prestigious regional gatherings such as Chester Races, Aintree Races, and even the renowned cricket matches at Edgbaston, demonstrating Tik Taco's growing appeal. The restaurant's quality and dedication were further recognized when it was named a finalist in the prestigious Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards in the Restaurant of the Year category in 2025, a testament to its exceptional culinary offerings and customer experience. The success of Tik Taco is intrinsically a family endeavor. Anthony is actively supported by his wife, Emma, and their son, Max, creating a close-knit team that drives the business forward. Anthony expressed his immense pride in the journey thus far, recalling the initial pop-up's overwhelming popularity that led to the decision to establish a permanent restaurant. The recent addition of the food trailer, he explained, is a strategic move to broaden their reach and introduce Tik Taco to a wider audience. He conveyed a sense of disbelief and gratitude at reaching the five-year anniversary, highlighting the rapid growth and sustained success of the business. The recent accolade of Southport Restaurant Of The Year at the 2025 Your Southport Stars Awards was described by Anthony as a profoundly exciting achievement for the entire family. He emphasized the strong connection with their patrons, citing the consistently excellent food reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor as a source of great appreciation. Anthony articulated his personal passion for Mexican food, a passion shared with Emma, stemming from their numerous culinary explorations in Mexico and Asia. He is keen to dispel common misconceptions about Mexican cuisine, often perceived as heavy or overly spicy. Instead, he champions it as a fresh, vibrant, healthy, and intensely flavorful experience, encouraging more people to visit and discover its true essence. The core philosophy of Tik Taco revolves around an unwavering commitment to freshness. Every single day, on-site, the kitchen prepares its signature sauces and ingredients from scratch. A significant weekly expenditure is dedicated to avocados, with the restaurant purchasing approximately 200 of them each week. Furthermore, they import seven distinct varieties of chili peppers directly from Mexico to ensure authenticity and a nuanced flavor profile. Anthony elaborated on their dedication, stating that their salsa is prepared fresh daily, and they receive weekly deliveries of fresh coriander. The overarching objective is to consistently deliver the freshest possible dishes, leveraging the best available suppliers. In a move to enhance customer value and support, Tik Taco has opted to discontinue its reliance on third-party takeaway apps. Instead, they are developing their own dedicated app, scheduled to launch in November. This strategic shift, Anthony explained, will allow them to redirect the savings from third-party commissions towards maintaining lower prices and offering superior value to their customers. This initiative will enable people across the region to experience Tik Taco's menu without the necessity of traveling to Southport. A mobile food trailer is slated for a tour of Howden's stores, with planned stops in various locations, including Long Lane, Edge Lane, Liverpool city centre, and further afield to places like Blackburn. Anthony anticipates a busy and exhilarating year ahead, filled with new visitors and ample reasons for people to explore Southport, expressing his hope that they will make a stop at Tik Taco, confident they will not be disappointed





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