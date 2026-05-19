Panorama investigates the turbulent partnership of Shona and Brad on Married At First Sight

A BBC Panorama special reviews the volatile relationship of Shona and Brad, from their spiritual honeymoon to the conflicts that led to their split during the series eight of Married At First Sight.

In a recent Panorama episode the BBC examined the rise and fall of Shona and Brad, the pair who entered the eighth series of Married At First Sight as an apparently ideal couple.

From the start they portrayed themselves as spiritual partners, with Brad declaring during their honeymoon that he was falling in love and admitting to being adventurous in the bedroom while Shona described her approach as very PG. Their first commitment ceremony seemed to go smoothly and the couple earned a stay vote from the experts, who noted that Brad described himself as highly explorative and Shona said she preferred to take her time and had clear boundaries. However, underlying tensions began to surface during a challenge that asked each partner to name three things they would like to change about the other.

Brad listed a lack of awareness, a tendency to make plans without consulting Shona and issues with cleanliness, while Shona questioned whether they shared the same level of maturity. Brad replied that his past partners had been more mature and resilient, a comment that left Shona shocked and wondering why he had never expressed these concerns before





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Married At First Sight Shona And Brad BBC Panorama Relationship Conflict Reality TV

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