Panorama Shooting Episode Complaint Partially Upheld

A complaint from the police watchdog has been partially upheld by broadcast regulator Ofcom regarding a Panorama episode about the shooting of Chris Kaba. Sal Naseem, a former London regional director for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), claimed that a murder investigation into the police officer who shot Kaba had been launched amid pressure over potential public disorder.

Broadcast regulator Ofcom has partially upheld a complaint from the police watchdog over a Panorama episode about the shooting of Chris Kaba. The documentary included claims by Sal Naseem, a former London regional director for the Independent Office for Police Conduct ( IOPC ), that a murder investigation into the police officer who shot Kaba had been launched amid pressure over potential public disorder.

The IOPC denied the claim and objected after its statement was not included in the initial broadcast. On Monday, Ofcom said while the programme makers had been fair regarding Naseem's comments, they did not give the IOPC a proper chance to respond to further criticisms by former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu, and former armed officer Tony Long.

In relation to Mr Naseem's contribution, Ofcom found that the broadcaster took reasonable care to satisfy itself that material facts were not presented, disregarded or omitted in the programme in a way that resulted in unfairness to the IOPC. However, in relation to the criticisms made by Mr Basu and Mr Long, we considered that these comments had the potential to materially or adversely affect viewers' opinions of the IOPC in a way that was unfair





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Ofcom Panorama IOPC Neil Basu Tony Long Crime Investigation Documentary Media Watchdog

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