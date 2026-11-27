Panzhihua Zoo in China stops enforcing a strict diet for Pan Baobao, ruling the 19-year-old viral leopard too old for weight loss despite past welfare concerns.

Panzhihua Zoo has officially terminated its strict weight management protocol for Pan Baobao, a 19-year-old leopard who achieved global viral fame for his significantly enlarged physique. The zoo administration confirmed that the elderly feline is no longer required to adhere to the diet plan that previously drew widespread attention to his health metrics.

Official Decision On Diet Protocol

Keepers at the facility determined that Pan Baobao is now too advanced in age to safely undergo further weight reduction measures. The decision marks a definitive shift in the care strategy for the star attraction, prioritizing his comfort and stability over the aesthetic or health benchmarks established during his period of rapid weight loss.

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The zoo stated that maintaining the leopard's current condition is the primary objective for his remaining years. Staff emphasized that allowing him to live out his final chapter without the stress of caloric restriction is the most appropriate approach for a senior animal.

Veterinary Assessment And Health Status

Zhang Songwen, a representative from Panzhihua Zoo, explained that the administration is not ignoring nutritional needs, but rather adapting them to the leopard's aging body. He noted that as animals age, their skin naturally loses elasticity and becomes loose, which can affect how their body mass is perceived visually.

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A recent veterinary examination provided the clinical basis for this policy change. The vet found that Pan Baobao is currently in good health, indicating that his current weight level is sustainable and does not pose an immediate medical threat requiring intervention.

Zhang emphasized that the focus has moved from weight reduction to ensuring the animal receives proper nutrition to maintain his spirit and stability. The goal is to keep his weight stable rather than forcing it down, which aligns with best practices for geriatric animal care.

Revised Nutritional Plan And Daily Intake

Under the new guidelines, Pan Baobao's daily consumption has been increased to ensure adequate energy intake for an older animal. He is now permitted to enjoy more than 500g of beef each day, supplemented with additional portions of chicken to support his nutritional requirements.

This dietary adjustment contrasts sharply with the measures implemented in 2024, when zoo staff drastically reduced his intake of beef and chicken in response to public concern. At that time, keepers also introduced a large ball into his enclosure to encourage physical activity and help him slim down.

Photos from that period documented a considerable transformation, showing the leopard significantly more trim than his earlier viral images. However, the current regimen reflects a recognition that his body can no longer process or benefit from such aggressive dietary controls.

Historical Context And Public Reaction

Pan Baobao's journey began in earnest during 2024 when guests at the Panzhihua Zoo in Sichuan Province shared videos of his sedentary lifestyle and bulging gut online. While many viewers were amused by his unique proportions, others raised serious welfare concerns regarding his obesity.

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The viral nature of his condition prompted the zoo to take immediate action, leading to the initial diet and exercise program. This period of strict management transformed him from a subject of concern into a widely recognized symbol of the zoo's commitment to animal welfare.

The popularity surrounding Pan Baobao brought visitors from across China to the facility, making him the undisputed star attraction. His fame was so significant that in April 2025, local tourism authorities appointed him an honorary tourism director, highlighting his cultural impact beyond the zoo walls.

Current Status And Future Care Priorities

Now, the priority for Pan Baobao has shifted entirely to ensuring he lives out his days in comfort and peace. Keepers are monitoring his condition closely to ensure his weight remains stable and his spirits stay high, which are the key indicators of well-being for a senior leopard.

The administration's final ruling underscores a compassionate approach to animal care, recognizing that the definition of health changes as animals age. For Pan Baobao, the best condition is no longer one of slenderness, but of contentment and nutritional adequacy.

As he continues to reside at Panzhihua Zoo, he will enjoy a relaxed lifestyle supported by the staff who care for him. His story serves as a notable example of how public interest can influence animal management practices, even as those practices evolve with the animal's changing needs.