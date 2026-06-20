Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes first player to be shown red card for covering mouth

Miguel Almiron has become the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent during a World Cup match. The Paraguayan was given a red card by referee Ivan Barton after a check by the video assistant referee (VAR) during his side's group match against Turkey in San Francisco.

Paraguay 's Miguel Almiron became the first player to be shown a red card for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent during his side's World Cup group match against Turkey in San Francisco.

Almiron, 32, obscured his mouth with his hand while speaking to Turkey's Mert Muldur, who immediately informed an official standing next to him. Following a check by the video assistant referee (VAR), referee Ivan Barton from El Salvador announced to the crowd that he was sending off the former Newcastle United winger. Commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live, former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison said: If you know the rules, you shouldn't do it.

You've got to credit the referee and the VAR for making that decision. Following Turkey v Paraguay live being introduced and that referees should work from a presumption that players have said something they shouldn't have. The decision remains at the absolute discretion of the referee, who will consider all circumstances before issuing a red card.

The issue of players covering their mouths became high profile in February when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni raised his shirt while speaking to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League game. The Argentina international was accused of racist abuse - which he denied - and provisionally banned for one match. Following a Uefa investigation, Prestianni was instead.

The referee on that occasion had initially booked US defender Tim Ream for fouling Almiron, but after a VAR review it was deemed that the Paraguayan had dived and he was shown a yellow card instead





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