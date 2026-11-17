Ade Adepitan shares personal challenges as a wheelchair user on I'm A Celebrity, while Wayne Rooney discusses alcohol struggles in a premiere that drew 5.6 million viewers.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan has publicly disclosed the daily challenges of navigating public spaces as a wheelchair user during his appearance on the reality television program I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. The 53-year-old athlete and broadcaster opened up to his fellow campers about individuals who have invaded his personal space by attempting to push him across roads without permission.

Adepitan's Polio History and Journey to ITV

Adepitan became the first wheelchair user to participate in the ITV reality series, making his dramatic entrance through a tandem skydive. He stated that his primary motivation for joining the show was to prove skeptics wrong and demonstrate his resilience. The athlete revealed that he had received two doses of the polio vaccine before contracting the disease shortly before his third scheduled dose.

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He recalled waking up to learn from doctors that he would live with polio for the rest of his life, emphasizing how close he had been to avoiding the condition entirely. Adepitan began using a wheelchair at approximately 12 years of age and was specifically advised against having push handles fitted to the device. Despite these medical precautions, he admitted to experiencing instances where strangers randomly attempted to push his chair, describing it as a significant invasion of his personal space.

Wayne Rooney Discusses Alcohol Struggles and Fame

Former professional footballer Wayne Rooney also shared deeply personal revelations during the show, discussing his past difficulties with alcohol consumption. Rooney explained that he began drinking heavily in his early 20s as a coping mechanism for the intense pressures associated with his rising fame. He described isolating himself at home and consuming alcohol over several days before returning to training.

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Rooney admitted that his pattern of drinking was exacerbated by his professional success, noting that he would often convince himself the behavior was acceptable if he could still perform well on the pitch. He mentioned that scoring two goals on Saturdays helped him rationalize his habits. However, Rooney emphasized that his current life, which includes being clean and spending time with his children, represents the happiest period of his existence.

Broader Campmates Address Sexism and Workplace Harassment

The premiere episode featured broader discussions regarding sexism and harassment within the entertainment industry. Broadcaster Mariella Frostrup recounted shocking experiences of being groped by radio DJs, while model Leomie Anderson joined the conversation to discuss the prevalence of such behavior. Frostrup highlighted how victims were often dismissed when they attempted to speak out about their experiences.

She noted that individuals reporting harassment were frequently told to get over themselves or were told that inappropriate comments were merely banter. Actor Joanna Page also contributed to the discussion, recalling an incident where a co-worker whispered inappropriate and awful comments into her ear between scenes. Page explained that raising concerns about such behavior often resulted in colleagues laughing at the victim rather than addressing the misconduct.

Bushtucker Trials and Viewership Performance

The cast also faced the show's signature physical and mental challenges, beginning with the Jungle Food Lab trial. Wayne Rooney and reality television personality Chloe Burrows were tasked with eating 10 distinct dishes to secure meals for the entire camp. Burrows, a former star of Love Island, visibly gagged and screamed while confronting dishes including Shepherd's Cry, which contained a raw fish eye, camel's spleen, and fermented fish.

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Hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly observed as the celebrities consumed a rank-ashire hot pot, Nad Thai, treacle heart, and a wee lime pie among other culinary items. The premiere episode launched with an action-packed format that saw presenter AJ Odudu eliminated before she even entered the camp. The broadcast became ITV's most-watched non-sport program of 2026, attracting 5.6 million viewers during its peak hours.

Ratings Decline Compared to Previous Series

Despite the strong opening numbers for this year's season, the viewership figures indicate a significant decline compared to the previous year's series. The 2025 season attracted a peak audience of 7.3 million viewers and maintained an average of 6.6 million throughout its run. This contrast highlights a noticeable drop in audience engagement for the current edition of the popular reality competition series.