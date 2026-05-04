Paramedic in Critical Condition After London Marathon Cardiac Arrest

A paramedic, Gareth Hopkins, is critically ill after suffering a cardiac arrest near the finish line of the London Marathon while running for Age UK in memory of his grandmother. A fundraising page has been set up to support his family.

A dedicated paramedic is currently receiving intensive care after experiencing a cardiac arrest just a mile from the finish line of the London Marathon . Gareth Hopkins, a 43-year-old from Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, collapsed at mile 25 while running the marathon on April 26th.

He was participating in the race to honor his late grandmother and raise funds for Age UK, a charity close to his heart. Mr. Hopkins, who has served with the East of England Ambulance Service for two decades, is now critically ill in a London hospital. The incident has deeply affected his family, friends, and colleagues, prompting an outpouring of support.

A GoFundMe page established by friends James Pearson and Katie Earley has already garnered over £26,000 to assist his wife, Jodie, and their children during this challenging time. The funds will help alleviate financial and practical burdens while Mr. Hopkins undergoes treatment. Mr. Hopkins’s journey to the marathon began just last August, a testament to his determination and commitment. He embarked on the NHS ‘Couch to 5K’ program, initially struggling to run for even two minutes.

Despite this, he persevered, losing a stone in weight and ultimately deciding to participate in the prestigious race alongside his brother, Chris, who is the head groundsman at Stevenage Football Club. Their motivation stemmed from the memory of their grandmother, Tricia Potts, who passed away in January of the previous year after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Before the race, Mr. Hopkins candidly admitted to the BBC that he hadn’t engaged in any exercise for five years and considered himself far from a natural runner. However, inspired by his brother’s participation the previous year, he resolved to complete the marathon ‘regardless’ of the discomfort, even anticipating pain in his shins. His story is one of incredible resilience and a desire to honor a loved one through a significant personal challenge.

The support from the community highlights the respect and admiration for Mr. Hopkins’s years of service as a paramedic. The London Marathon itself witnessed remarkable athletic achievements. Sabastian Sawe shattered the marathon world record, becoming the first person to officially break the two-hour barrier, finishing in an astonishing one hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. He successfully defended his 2025 title, surpassing Yomif Kejelcha by 11 seconds.

Kejelcha also achieved a remarkable time of one hour, 59 minutes, and 41 seconds, while Jacob Kiplimo secured third place in two hours and 28 seconds. These times all surpassed the previous official world record of two hours and 35 seconds, held by the late Kelvin Kiptum. Sawe’s performance even eclipsed Eliud Kipchoge’s unofficial time of one hour, 59 minutes, and 40 seconds set in 2019.

In the women’s race, Tigst Assefa also set a new standard, defending her London Marathon crown with a women's-only world record of two hours, 15 minutes, and 41 seconds. While the marathon celebrated these incredible feats of athleticism, the focus remains on the wellbeing of Gareth Hopkins and the support for his family during this difficult period.

The contrast between the peak human performance on display and the sudden medical emergency underscores the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of community support





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London Marathon Cardiac Arrest Paramedic Age UK East Of England Ambulance Service Gofundme Tricia Potts Sabastian Sawe Tigst Assefa

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