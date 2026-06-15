Paramedic Struck Off After False Manchester Bombing Claims and Other Misconduct

A paramedic has been removed from the medical register after a tribunal upheld multiple misconduct allegations, including false claims of responding to the Manchester bombing and other serious breaches.

Mr Benson, a former paramedic, has been struck off the medical register following numerous misconduct allegations upheld by a Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service disciplinary tribunal.

The tribunal heard that Mr Benson's CV contained inaccurate and misleading claims, including that he was part of the response team sent to the Manchester bombings as a paramedic, which he said taught him about keeping his cool. However, at the time of the incident, he was completing his degree and was not a registered paramedic. A colleague reported that Benson made a similar false claim during an informal discussion in June 2019.

The panel also found that Benson lied about working for the West Midlands Ambulance Service between 2015 and 2018, put patients at risk by completing consecutive 12-hour shifts without rest, drove at speeds exceeding 100mph in non-emergency situations, disclosed confidential information about a colleague under investigation, and administered medication inappropriately. In a letter to the panel, Benson, who did not attend the hearing, stated he stopped working as a paramedic in 2020 and had moved on from clinical practice.

He accepted responsibility for clinical errors but denied allegations of dishonesty. The panel concluded his conduct constituted serious misconduct and ordered his removal from the register, noting that fellow paramedics would find his claims about the Manchester attack deplorable given the incident's significance and impact on the profession





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Paramedic Misconduct Manchester Bombing HCPTS Struck Off Medical Register False Claims Health And Care Professions Tribunal Service

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