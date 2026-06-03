Paramount Series Scores Big with 12.9 Million Global Views in First Week

The Paramount series has achieved a major milestone, drawing in 12.9 million global views in its first week on air. The series has become the most streamed series on TV for the week of May 11, and it has scored the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023.

A major milestone has been achieved by the Paramount series, with the network reporting that the series drew in roughly 12.9 million global views in its first week on air.

This makes the series the most streamed series on TV for the week of May 11, according to preliminary data. The series has scored the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023, beating out previous records set on Paramount+. The network's press release highlighted the success of the series, stating that it has become the most successful show on Paramount+ ever.

The show's star, Cole Hauser, took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the fans who have been supporting the show from the beginning. He also thanked the new fans who have made the show a huge success. In the latest episode of the series, Beth and Rip find themselves facing a major challenge as their Texas ranch is struggling due to a rare case of foot-and-mouth disease.

The disease has infected their cattle, forcing Rip and his ranch hands to slaughter the entire herd. This sets the stage for the next episode, where the couple will need to find a solution to save the ranch or risk losing it altogether. The director of the series, Christina Alexandra Voros, spoke about the show's premise, stating that it starts with the couple having what they've always wanted: peace.

However, it doesn't take long for them to realize that they are not the kind of people who can sustain peace. They are warriors, soulmates, criminals, and other things that peace is not synonymous with. This makes them a force that draws wars to their doorstep, and it's difficult to imagine them sustaining peace. The series has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and it's clear that it has become a huge hit for Paramount+





EsquireUK / 🏆 52. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paramount Series 12.9 Million Global Views Most Streamed TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Euphoria Series Finale Confronts the Lethal Reality of Fentanyl AddictionThe HBO drama Euphoria concluded its run by centering on Rue's fatal overdose, a narrative choice creator Sam Levinson defended as necessary to depict the unforgiving nature of modern fentanyl addiction, amid real-life tragedy and fan speculation.

Read more »

Lucasfilm Unveils Visual Design Secrets for New Maul: Shadow Lord SeriesAn exclusive look at how Lucasfilm reimagined iconic villain Darth Maul for the new animated series, with insights from the design team and tips for artists.

Read more »

Love Island star suffers major blow as ITV show axed after one seriesThe reality competition kicked off earlier this year as former Love Island star Olivia Attwood hosted the show.

Read more »

The Forsyte Saga: The Must-Watch Period Drama Captivating AudiencesFor many viewers, Downton Abbey serves as their gateway into British period dramas, and once hooked on the genre, there's simply no turning back. The beloved television series examines the lives of both the upper and lower classes in early 20th century Britain through a captivating lens, with each episode delivering outstanding entertainment, superb acting, and drama in abundance. Long before Downton Abbey transformed the modern viewing landscape, TV programmes such as Upstairs, Downstairs were converting droves of viewers into devoted period drama enthusiasts. Now, another series is being heralded as a compelling, must-watch period drama that audiences simply cannot get enough of. The Forsyte Saga (2002, 2003) is the British period drama that viewers simply cannot stop talking about - and it's not difficult to understand why. Adapted from John Galsworthy's trilogy of novels - for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1932 - the series marks the second television adaptation of Galsworthy's celebrated works. The BBC's 1967 adaptation of The Forsyte Saga has long been regarded as the gold standard for period dramas. Now, the 2000s ITV version is attracting equally enthusiastic praise from all corners, reports the Mirror. Charting the fortunes of three generations of the upper-middle class Forsyte family from the 1870s through to the 1920s, The Forsyte Saga (2002) and Forsyte Saga: To Let (2003) were produced by Granada Television for ITV across two series, comprising six episodes and four episodes respectively. A fresh six-part adaptation of Galsworthy's celebrated trilogy, entitled The Forsytes, aired on Channel 5 in October 2025, yet it failed to make quite the same lasting impression on period drama fans as its two predecessors. The 2002 series encompassed three of Galsworthy's novels: The Man of Property (1906), Indian Summer of a Forsyte (1918), and In Chancery (1920), while the 2003 series drew from the novel To Let (1921).

Read more »