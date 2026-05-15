Paranoid Husband Ramps Dozer Into Pub After Feigning His Wife's Infidelity

Daniel Morgan, 35, drove a bulldozer into the front of The New Inn in Cefn Rhigos, Rhondda Cynon Taf, after mistakenly believing his former partner had an affair. The incident caused over £22,000 worth of damage and resulted in Morgan being sentenced to 40 months in prison and a three-year driving ban.

A paranoid husband rammed a bulldozer into a village pub after fearing his wife had been sleeping with regulars. Daniel Morgan , 35, had been drinking at The New Inn in Cefn Rhigos , Rhondda Cynon Taf , before he flew into a rage and drove the heavy machinery into the front of the building.

Morgan, who visited the pub most evenings, 'saw red' after being taunted over the breakdown of his marriage. On Thursday, Judge Celia Hughes sentenced Morgan to 40 months in prison and disqualified him from driving for three years and three months





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Daniel Morgan Bulldozer The New Inn Cefn Rhigos Rhondda Cynon Taf Relationship Breakdown Drinking Cocaine Driving Ban Criminal Damage Dangerous Driving Revenge Attack

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