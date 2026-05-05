Parenthood Star Sarah Ramos Expecting First Baby with Husband Matt Spicer

Actress Sarah Ramos announces her pregnancy with a baby boy via Instagram, sharing photos from her puppy-themed baby shower. The couple, married since 2020, are overjoyed to be expecting their first child.

Parenthood actress Sarah Ramos and her husband, filmmaker Matt Spicer , are joyfully anticipating the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. The exciting news was shared by Ramos on Monday through a series of heartwarming Instagram posts documenting her puppy-themed baby shower .

The 34-year-old actress playfully announced her pregnancy with the caption, 'Surprise! If you're not surprised I'm pregnant, act like it!

' showcasing a glimpse of her growing baby bump in a white ruffled crop top and low-rise pants, set against a backdrop of vibrant balloons. Ramos humorously acknowledged the lack of photos with Spicer from the shower, instead focusing on adorable snapshots of herself and guests cradling puppies available for adoption from The Labelle Foundation, whom she affectionately dubbed 'guests of honor.

' The celebration included a delightful cake adorned with sprinkles and the words 'Baby Spice,' a sweet nod to Spicer's surname. Matt Spicer enthusiastically joined in the online celebration, reposting Ramos's baby bump photo on his Instagram Story accompanied by JoJo's song 'Baby It's You,' and playfully hinting at the upcoming arrival with the caption 'Also coming soon,' alongside baby bottle and angel emojis.

The couple's journey began over a decade ago, culminating in a spontaneous elopement in Las Vegas in 2020, officiated by an Elvis impersonator. The confirmation of the baby's gender came from Spicer's sister, Joanna, who shared Instagram Stories from the shower, exclaiming 'My nephew is in there!

' and expressing her excitement about the growing number of nephews in the family, as another brother recently welcomed a child. The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Busy Philipps, Pauline Chalamet, and Elle Fanning were among those who flooded the comments section with well wishes and enthusiastic reactions.

Ramos is widely recognized for her role in the acclaimed NBC series Parenthood, where she was a central cast member during the show's initial three seasons, beginning in 2010. The couple's shared love for creativity and their playful approach to life are evident in their announcement, promising a joyful and heartwarming chapter as they prepare to welcome their son into the world.

The baby shower itself was a testament to their compassionate nature, incorporating an opportunity to support The Labelle Foundation and raise awareness for puppy adoption. Their decade-long relationship and spontaneous wedding reflect a genuine connection and a shared sense of adventure, setting a positive tone for their future as parents. The anticipation surrounding the arrival of their baby boy is palpable, and fans eagerly await further updates on their journey into parenthood





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