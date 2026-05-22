Parenting Behaviors That Can Fuel Bullying

Amber Thornton and Anita Powell explain that parenting behaviors can fuel bullying. Children who feel insecure or doubt themselves are more likely to make others feel bad. Also, children who experience dismissive or invalidating comments from parents are at higher risk. Repairing these behaviors and fostering a culture of respect can help reduce the likelihood of bullying.

Most parents would be devastated to discover their child had been bullying someone. But up to 20% of children will bully another child at some point during their school years, according to research published in the American Journal of Public Health.

Both children who bully and those who are bullied experience higher rates of mental health problems and are more likely to struggle at school and later in life. The dynamics they witness at home matter just as much, and parents whose children struggle to self-regulate or engage in negative patterns have children who are more likely to become bullies.

Clinical psychologist Amber Thornton and mental health counsellor Anita Powell explain the link between parents' behaviour and a child's likelihood of bullying. Experts recommend seeking support, such as therapy or therapy, to help children build coping skills and social understanding





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Parenting Behaviors Bullying Child Insecurity Clinical Psychologist Mental Health Counselor

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