Parenting Influencer Reveals Traumatic Accident: Son Suffers Pelvis Fractures After Being Hit by Car

Parenting influencer Kelly Hopton-Jones shares the heartbreaking details of an accidental incident where her 23-month-old son, Henry, was run over by their car, resulting in multiple pelvis fractures. The blogger, known for her Hillside Farmhouse persona, opened up about the terrifying event on Instagram, detailing the medical response and the profound impact it has had on her family. She now advocates for strict safety measures around vehicles.

Parenting influencer Kelly Hopton-Jones has bravely shared the details of a harrowing accident that left her 23-month-old son, Henry, with multiple pelvis fracture s. The incident, which occurred in the driveway of their home, has deeply shaken the family and prompted Hopton-Jones to advocate for increased vigilance around vehicles.

In a candid Instagram post to her 63,000 followers, under her well-known blog name Hillside Farmhouse, Hopton-Jones described the moment her toddler was accidentally struck by their car.

She recounted that the day began with preparations to take her elder daughter, Lily, aged three, to a dance performance and for donuts. Her husband, Brian, was present with Henry in the garage.

As Hopton-Jones assisted Lily into the car, she was momentarily between the vehicle and Henry, who was also in the garage. In a terrifying instant, the accident occurred, with Hopton-Jones herself behind the wheel.

Neighbors quickly intervened, taking charge of Lily while Hopton-Jones rushed Henry to the emergency room.

Subsequent medical examinations revealed a stable condition for Henry's legs, chest, and neck, with CT scans confirming no internal organ or spinal cord injuries. A neurological assessment also provided reassurance, showing no signs of head trauma.

However, X-rays confirmed significant fractures to Henry's pelvis, which will necessitate a period of healing, alongside several abrasions.

The words of the doctor, emphasizing Henry's capacity to recover, have been a source of profound gratitude for the influencer. She described the family as being in a state of shock and sadness, yet overwhelmingly thankful for the outcome.

The family is understandably replaying the events, seeking to comprehend how such a devastating accident could happen despite their presence.

Hopton-Jones, who also works as a pediatric nurse practitioner, revealed that this experience has led to the implementation of a strict, non-negotiable hand-holding policy for her children when near vehicles, regardless of circumstances.

She stressed the unpredictable nature of such incidents, highlighting that they can occur even without apparent distraction or haste.

The influencer also reflected on how differently the situation could have unfolded, noting that had Brian gone to work as usual, both children would have been safely secured in their car seats.

She openly questioned their actions, wondering why Henry wasn't being held or why she didn't perform a more thorough check before moving the car.

While acknowledging the temptation to dwell on the multitude of hypothetical scenarios, Hopton-Jones emphasized the importance of learning from accidents rather than succumbing to self-recrimination.

She concluded by stating that they are fortunate to have survived such a potentially tragic event, framing it as a moment of learning and growth.

The emotional toll of the incident is evident, but the family's focus has shifted towards Henry's recovery and implementing measures to prevent future accidents





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Parenting Influencer Shares Traumatic Accident Involving Son and VehicleKelly Hopton-Jones, known for her parenting advice blog Hillside Farmhouse, has revealed a harrowing incident where her 23-month-old son, Henry, was accidentally run over by her car. The influencer shared the details on Instagram, recounting the moment her son sustained multiple pelvic fractures. While Henry's scans showed no critical internal or head injuries, the emotional toll on the family is profound. Hopton-Jones has emphasized the importance of a strict hand-holding policy around vehicles, even in seemingly safe situations, as a lesson learned from this near-tragic event.

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