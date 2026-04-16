Parenting Influencer Shares Traumatic Accident Involving Son and Vehicle

Kelly Hopton-Jones, known for her parenting advice blog Hillside Farmhouse, has revealed a harrowing incident where her 23-month-old son, Henry, was accidentally run over by her car. The influencer shared the details on Instagram, recounting the moment her son sustained multiple pelvic fractures. While Henry's scans showed no critical internal or head injuries, the emotional toll on the family is profound. Hopton-Jones has emphasized the importance of a strict hand-holding policy around vehicles, even in seemingly safe situations, as a lesson learned from this near-tragic event.

Parenting influencer Kelly Hopton-Jones has publicly disclosed a deeply distressing incident in which her 23-month-old son, Henry, was accidentally struck by her car. Hopton-Jones, who also has a three-year-old daughter named Lily with her husband Brian, shared the traumatic experience on Instagram. Alongside poignant images of young Henry in the hospital, the blogger, recognized online as Hillside Farmhouse, detailed that her son had sustained several fractures to his pelvis.

In a heartfelt and raw account, Hopton-Jones described the unimaginable event. She wrote, Today has been the worst day of our lives. Life can change in the literal blink of an eye. It started like any normal day. I was taking Lily to get donuts before her dance performance. Brian was staying home with Henry and was going to meet us there. He helped Lily into the car and was waving goodbye between our car and Henry, who was in the garage. In a matter of seconds, our son was run over by our car. I was driving, she revealed.

The immediate aftermath saw neighbors stepping in to care for Lily while Hopton-Jones and her husband rushed Henry to the emergency room. The influencer expressed profound relief as she detailed the medical evaluations, stating, X-rays of his legs, chest and neck are all normal. CT scan shows no injury to his organs or spinal cord. Neurological exam has been reassuring with no signs of head injury or impairment. He does have fractures to his pelvis that will take time to heal as well as a few abrasions. The words of a doctor offering solace resonated deeply: He is hurt but this is something he can recover from. A true miracle.

The emotional aftermath of the accident has been significant for the family. Hopton-Jones admitted, We are in shock. We are sad. But we are so incredibly grateful. She confessed to repeatedly replaying the sequence of events, struggling to comprehend how such a devastating accident could occur when they were present. While she lacks a definitive answer, she acknowledged that the experience has irrevocably altered their perspective.

As a direct consequence, Hopton-Jones declared a new, non-negotiable policy: strict hand-holding for her children in the vicinity of vehicles, emphasizing that such incidents can happen instantaneously, irrespective of attentiveness or haste. She conveyed the difficulty of even allowing her mind to fully contemplate the potential severity of the outcome, acknowledging the pervasive nature of self-doubt and questioning that follows such events.

As a pediatric nurse practitioner and long-time blogger, Hopton-Jones reflected on the multitude of 'what ifs,' considering how different the morning might have been, such as if Brian had gone to work as usual, ensuring both children would have been safely secured in their car seats. She questioned why they weren't holding him and why she hadn't double-checked before moving the car. While admitting to the temptation to get caught up in these hypothetical scenarios, she stressed that accidents are a reality.

Her core message, however, centers on learning from these experiences. She stated her intention to apply the same kindness to herself that she would offer her own children if they faced a similar tragedy, concluding that accidents happen and the only true mistakes are those from which no lessons are learned. The family acknowledges they are on the fortunate side of what could have been a far more tragic outcome.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parenting Influencer Child Accident Vehicle Safety Traumatic Incident Family Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thierry Henry highlights Arsenal weakness ahead of Champions League game vs SportingThierry Henry believes Arsenal could face trouble in their Champions League quarter-final if Sporting CP use similar tactics to Bournemouth.

Read more »

Thierry Henry leaves Antoine Griezmann speechless with emotional message live on CBSGriezmann helped Atleti reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Barcelona

Read more »

Thierry Henry Calls for Arsenal to Make a Statement Against Manchester CityArsenal legend Thierry Henry has urged his former club to display more determination and 'fire' in their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City this weekend. Following an unconvincing performance in their Champions League tie against Sporting CP, Henry believes Arsenal must deliver a statement performance against Pep Guardiola's side to maintain their title aspirations.

Read more »

Henry Challenges Arsenal: Show Us The Fire Against Manchester CityArsenal legend Thierry Henry has called on Mikel Arteta's side to prove their manager's claims of 'fire' by delivering a dominant performance against Manchester City this weekend, expressing doubts about their current form.

Read more »

Meghan Trainor Reveals Heavy Therapy and Marriage Counseling to Save Marriage Amidst Parenting ChallengesSinger Meghan Trainor shares her journey through intensive therapy and marriage counseling, highlighting how the demands of parenting strained her relationship with husband Daryl Sabara. The couple prioritized their marriage, learning that open communication and addressing arguments are key to a healthy, strong partnership.

Read more »

Lenny Henry shares controversial TV role that 'really weighed on me'Sir Lenny Henry made a tough admission during a candid interview on ITV's The Assembly

Read more »