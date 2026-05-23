Parents' brawl at Ohio kindergarten's graduation leaves one mother injured

A fight broke out at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo, Ohio, during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. Jessica Anderson, who was allegedly seated just behind Mays, led a group of her family members to attack Mays and his daughter's mother.

A wild brawl broke out at an Ohio kindergarten graduation after a woman was accused of taking up too many seats and blocking other parents' views on their children's big day.

Craig Mays, one of the parents attending the Thursday morning ceremony at Queen of Apostles School, said the fight started when a separate family grabbed their own chairs and began creating their own seating space. That made his daughter's mother unable to see, causing the confrontation to escalate with 28-year-old Jessica Anderson, who was seated just behind them.

After a brief argument, Mays said Anderson's family of ten – five men and five women in the first two rows – suddenly attacked them. Mays said a group of four or five men began kicking him in the head when he was on the ground, prompting his daughter's mother to intervene and begin fighting with Anderson. Jessica Anderson, 28, was charged with felonious assault in connection to the kindergarten graduation ceremony brawl.

Parents began fighting during a kindergarten graduation ceremony at Queen of Apostles School when a woman was accused of blocking other parents' views. Video of the incident captured the group of fighting parents falling over chairs and spilling onto the gym floor





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brawl At Ohio Kindergarten's Graduation Queen Of Apostles School Jessica Anderson Felonious Assault Lucas County Jail

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Star: Why Caleb is a Popular Choice for ParentsExploring the growing trend of names inspired by the Bible, and the unique qualities that make Caleb a popular choice for parents.

Read more »

Parents pay tribute to Sir David Attenborough with baby name'We definitely owe at least some of our love of animals to his documentaries; we both love nature and animals.'

Read more »

Parents could get up to £221 a month through Child Benefit and devolved paymentScottish Child Payment, Child Benefit and Best Start Grants could provide crucial financial support for families across Scotland.

Read more »

Madeleine McCann's Parents Criticize Channel 5 True Crime Drama About Their Daughter's DisappearanceMadeleine McCann's parents have expressed disapproval of a new Channel 5 true crime drama that portrays their daughter's mother being cross-examined by police during the initial investigation into her disappearance. The family, who had no involvement in the show's making, finds it hurtful and seeks to stop such programs 'having a negative impact' on their lives.

Read more »