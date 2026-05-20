Parents call for early release ban for nursery worker abuser deported after 14 months

The parents of babies abused by former nursery worker Roksana Lecka, who was deported back to Poland after serving just 15 per cent of an eight-year sentence, have criticized the decision and are urging child abusers to be ineligible for early release. Lecka was convicted of carrying out a campaign of 'sadistic abuse' by punching, kicking, and smacking 21 babies at two London nurseries.

The furious parents of babies abused by a nursery worker have blasted the decision to deport her back to Poland after she served just 15 per cent of an eight-year sentence .

Roksana Lecka, 23, carried out a campaign of "sadistic abuse" in which she punched, kicked, and smacked 21 babies as young as ten months old at two London nurseries. She confessed to seven counts of child cruelty, denying 17 other charges, but jurors found her guilty of 14 counts during the six months she worked at Twickenham Green Montessori.

Lecka was jailed for eight years in September 2025 before being deported in February after serving just 14 months behind bars, including time on remand as part of the Government's Early-Removal Scheme. The parents of Lecka's victims have described her deportation as 'really hard to swallow', and are calling on child abusers to be made ineligible for early release. The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Lecka is 'banned for life from returning to the UK'





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Nursery Worker Abuse Deported Eight-Year Sentence Early-Release Scheme

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