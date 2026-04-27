Parents Can Get a Free Blippi Tonie Character Through a Money-Saving Deal

A new deal allows parents to get a popular Tonie Character for free by utilizing cashback from TopCashback. The Blippi Tonie, typically priced at £15, can be acquired at no cost after cashback is applied. This offer is available to all Argos customers, with positive reviews highlighting its appeal to young children. Alternatives to the Toniebox are also discussed.

Parents looking for cost-effective ways to entertain their children may be interested in a money-saving deal that allows them to acquire a popular Tonie Character at no extra cost.

Tonies, the audio characters designed to work with the widely loved Toniebox—a screen-free toy for young children—have been lauded for providing an engaging, distraction-free experience. Typically, the Blippi Tonie Character retails at £15 at Argos, but there is now an opportunity to get it for free through the cashback website TopCashback.

New users who sign up for TopCashback can receive £15 cashback when they spend £15 or more at a participating retailer, effectively making the Blippi Tonie free after the cashback is applied. This deal applies to all Argos customers, whether they are new or existing, and includes the option for click-and-collect from an Argos store. For those who prefer home delivery, an additional fee of £3.99 applies.

The Blippi character offers a runtime of 63 minutes and is recommended for children aged 3 and up. Customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with the product earning an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. One parent shared, 'Out of the six my 3-year-old has so far, his favourite is Blippi. He always puts him on.

' Another parent remarked, 'This is by far my toddler's favourite character for his Toniebox. He doesn't want any of the others anymore. So it's Blippi on repeat for the foreseeable future!

' A third reviewer added, 'I bought this for my little granddaughter after she'd been ill and after a short hospital stay. She loves watching Blippi on the TV, so I thought it would be perfect and it absolutely was. So many stories and songs, she was totally immersed in it.

' Meanwhile, another parent noted, 'My eldest bought this with his birthday money and loves it! My youngest son also loves those too and listens to it daily at night to go to sleep.

' Despite the largely positive feedback, some buyers expressed minor criticisms. One reviewer mentioned, 'Not great, long intros and boring stories,' while another felt it had 'too little songs and chapters.

' For parents considering alternatives to the Toniebox, the YOTO Mini is a screen-free Bluetooth audio player that plays stories and music. It is priced at £59.99 on Amazon and uses physical cards to encourage imaginative play. Another option is the Clementoni Disney Storytime Projector with Narration, which includes eight story cards and is designed to keep toddlers entertained. This toy is available for £29.99 at Smyths Toys.

To take advantage of the Blippi Tonie deal, new TopCashback users can sign up and make their purchase through the platform to receive the cashback





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Toniebox Blippi Tonie Topcashback Children's Toys Screen-Free Entertainment

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