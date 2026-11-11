Parents Dies in I-80 California Crash, Leaving Son Orphaned

Gregory and Vanessa Tobias died after a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 in California, leaving their young son Austin without parents. Organ donations saved others.

A young boy named Austin has been left orphaned following a tragic multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 in California that claimed the lives of both his parents. Gregory Tobias and Vanessa Tobias, who were both 29 years old, died as a result of the crash that occurred in the early hours of Halloween.

Details of the Fatal Crash

The fatal accident took place at approximately 2:35 a.m. on October 31 when the couple was traveling eastbound on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, their blue Hyundai Tucson overturned and came to a stop in the eastbound traffic lanes. Moments after the vehicle stopped, it was struck by three other cars, causing severe damage to the couple's car.

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Investigators confirmed that the drivers of the other vehicles were a 20-year-old man driving a blue BMW coupe, a 40-year-old male in a grey Buick SUV, and a 60-year-old female driving a white Kia sedan. The Kia driver sustained major injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Vanessa Tobias Succumbs to Injuries

Gregory Tobias sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by law enforcement officers. His wife, Vanessa, was transported to Kaiser Vacaville Medical Center in critical condition. She remained in the hospital for six days while doctors attempted to save her life.

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Authorities and family members stated that Vanessa was eventually declared brain-dead. Her mother, Heather Estebez, shared the heartbreaking news that extensive testing confirmed the severity of her daughter's injuries. Despite the medical team's efforts, Vanessa succumbed to her injuries on November 6.

Family Response and Organ Donation

The couple is survived by their son, Austin, who was not in the car at the time of the crash. Vanessa's family established a fundraising page to assist with medical expenses, raising a total of $109,260 in donations. The family expressed profound grief over the loss but highlighted Vanessa's selfless decision to donate her organs.

Despite the trauma her body endured, Vanessa's heart, pancreas, kidneys, and liver were successfully matched with recipients. Estebez emphasized that Vanessa's heart remained healthy and strong, allowing it to provide life-saving support to others in need.

Upcoming Memorial Services

The family has announced plans for a joint memorial service for Gregory and Vanessa scheduled for November 20. The couple will be laid to rest together at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. CHP-Solano Area officials expressed their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic loss.

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Investigators noted that while alcohol and drugs are not currently suspected as factors, they will be thoroughly investigated as part of the ongoing inquiry. The exact timeline and sequence of events leading to the crash remain under review by authorities.