Parents of Drug Mule Face Manslaughter Trial After Dubai Death

Rebecca and Glenn Hatch are on trial in Preston for manslaughter and drug offences after their son, transported as a drug mule, died in Dubai when cocaine burst inside his stomach.

Rebecca and Glenn Hatch, parents of 20‑year‑old Jensen Westhead, are standing trial in Preston Crown Court on charges of manslaughter and drug trafficking following the fatal overdose of their son in Dubai on 5 December 2024. Westhead was a drug mule who swallowed a package of cocaine and was found dead in a hotel room when the cocaine burst inside his stomach.

Trial Opens With Evidence of Planning

The prosecution presented mobile phone messages between Westhead and his mother while he was en route to the United Arab Emirates. The texts show the mother apologising for a prior mention of foul talk and encouraging her son to remain silent until he landed, suggesting pre‑meditated collusion.

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On 3 December, a model of laxatives with a Gulf label was sent to Ms Hatch; she responded about duty‑free perfume, indicating her awareness of the journey's purpose. The prosecution argues these messages demonstrate that Ms Hatch knew Westhead was carrying a drug package he would need to pass through customs.

Involvement of Other Defendants

Alongside the Hatches, four other defendants face charges. Alexander Tofton, 33, is alleged to have operated the UK arm of the smuggling ring, recruiting Westhead. Joseph Watson, 32, is named as the Dubai contact who met the courier on arrival. Steven Stephenson, 48, allegedly met Westhead near Manchester Airport and his fingerprints were found on a package removed from Westhead's stomach during the post‑mortem.

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Tofton's phone was accessed by law enforcement; text saying "feel sorry, feel responsible for death" was discovered at his residence. Watson's deleted messages suggested fear of returning to the UK due to the case. All defendants deny the charges of manslaughter and drug trafficking.

Impact on Family and Legal Proceedings

The Hatches claim they were unaware of the drug smuggling and state that Westhead travelled alone on a holiday, meeting friends in Dubai. They also denied any knowledge of the smuggling operation, asserting that they were only assisting with passport renewal and transport to the airport.

On 10 December, five days after Westhead's death, Stephenson's phone was factory‑reset and Tofton changed his phone, actions the prosecution links to attempts to destroy evidence. The case continues, with the court scheduled to hear further testimony in the coming weeks.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

If convicted, the Hatches face life imprisonment under the UK manslaughter provisions, and the other defendants face significant custodial sentences for drug trafficking. The trial will explore the extent of each defendant's knowledge and participation in the trade, with the prosecution arguing that the parents knowingly assisted a criminal enterprise. The court will decide on sentencing once all evidence has been presented.