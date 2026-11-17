Josh Ingram was murdered in Seaford over a £20 cannabis debt. His parents, David Ingram and Yvette Bullen, share their trauma and urge police, schools, and social services to collaborate more effectively to prevent similar tragedies.

David Ingram and Yvette Bullen are fighting to change how authorities handle youth violence after their son, Josh Ingram, was fatally stabbed in Seaford. The teenager was killed on 10 September 2025 by a boy his own age over a £20 cannabis debt. His parents are now calling for stronger cooperation between police, schools, and social services to protect other young people from similar exploitation.

Tragic Final Moments in Seaford

Yvette Bullen was working a shift at the Morrisons supermarket in Seaford when she received a phone call that would shatter her family. She dropped everything and fled the store to find her son lying on a stretcher in the road. Doctors and paramedics had moved the teenager to an area outside her workplace as they tried desperately to save his life.

Also read Son Abducts Dementia Parents From Surrey Care Home To Iran

Alex Knoll, who was working behind the bar at the Steamworks pub next to the railway station, witnessed the immediate aftermath. Josh's friend rushed into the pub in distress after the attack occurred nearby. Knoll described the shock of seeing a bleeding teenager on the floor in what is typically a quiet area.

The cause of death was a catastrophic wound from a 19cm combat-style knife. The blade pierced Josh's heart, and he died approximately one hour after the attack. The violence was sudden, leaving witnesses and family members in a state of profound disbelief and trauma.

Advertisement

A Debt and A Death

The murder was driven by a dispute over a £20 sheet of cannabis. Court documents revealed that the attacker sent a message on Snapchat in June 2025 using homophobic and expletive language. The message stated that Josh owed the debt and warned that Josh would perish if he did not pay.

Yvette Ingram expressed deep confusion and anger over the weapon used in the killing. She questioned why the attacker carried such a large knife if he did not intend to use it. The defense argued that the attacker did not intend to kill, but the court heard evidence of severe threats made prior to the incident.

The 17-year-old murderer was jailed in October for at least 14 years. Det Ch Insp Paul Stanley, the senior investigating officer, stated that the killer was a small-time drug dealer influenced by internet culture, TV, and drill music. Stanley noted that the killer adopted a persona that he perceived as necessary for his role in that environment.

Family Trauma and Systemic Failures

Josh's parents have described the immense psychological toll of his death. Yvette felt a sense of numbness in the weeks following the murder, which eventually turned into anger and tears. She admitted that she still expects him to walk through the door, highlighting the difficulty of accepting his absence.

The family was unable to say goodbye to Josh properly because his body was treated as a crime scene. David Ingram, a lorry driver, recalled the devastating sight of empty bags left on the floor during the incident. He described how the scene represented everything that had gone wrong in their son's life leading up to that moment.

Advertisement

The couple revealed that they had warned authorities about Josh's involvement in county lines drug dealing two years before his death. They told social services and police about their concerns, but were told that county lines did not exist in their area. They believe that earlier intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

Call for Multi-Agency Support

Josh was two days into a bricklaying course at East Sussex College in Eastbourne when he died. His parents described the course as something he loved and believed would have been the making of him. The sudden loss has left a void in his educational and personal development.

East Sussex County Council and Sussex Police have expressed their deepest sympathies to the family. They stated that they work closely together to identify and support young people at risk of criminal exploitation. The agencies highlighted their established multi-agency response to knife carrying and serious violence.

Yvette and David Ingram hope their son's death will lead to more effective collaboration between all relevant agencies. They want to ensure that warnings from parents are taken seriously and acted upon promptly. Their goal is to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak and to support vulnerable youth before it is too late.