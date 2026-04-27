Parents of Stabbed Filmmaking Student Finbar Sullivan Speak of 'Life Changed Forever'

The parents of 21-year-old Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed in London's Primrose Hill, have shared their grief and memories of their son. Hundreds attended a vigil honoring the promising filmmaking student, with tributes from friends, family, and musicians.

The lives of Finbar Sullivan ’s parents have been irrevocably altered following the tragic death of their 21-year-old son, a promising filmmaking student. Finbar was fatally stabbed during a confrontation in London’s Primrose Hill on the evening of April 7th, while simply enjoying a new camera gifted to him for his birthday.

The senseless act has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, and a community in mourning. Hundreds gathered at a poignant vigil held in Primrose Hill, a testament to the impact Finbar had on so many. The event saw an outpouring of grief and remembrance, with friends, family, and even notable figures from the music world paying their respects.

Finbar’s mother, Leah Seresin, shared her profound sorrow with BBC Breakfast, describing the agonizing reality of waking up each day and momentarily believing the tragedy hadn’t occurred. She emphasized the enduring nature of her love for her son, stating that despite the immense pain, she refuses to succumb to hatred. Her words reflect a desire to honor Finbar’s memory through positivity and unity.

Finbar’s father, Chris Sullivan, a renowned club promoter, expressed the overwhelming difficulty of accepting the loss, even as a rational individual. He recounted anecdotes about Finbar’s early passion for filmmaking, recalling his son’s youthful ‘Finster’ channel dedicated to reviewing trainers, a hobby later abandoned out of embarrassment. The family’s connection to the film industry runs deep, with Finbar’s grandfather being a celebrated cinematographer who contributed to iconic films like ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ and ‘Rambo III’.

Chris Sullivan highlighted that Finbar’s passion was intrinsic, a path he would have pursued regardless of his family’s background. He also mentioned Finbar’s recent collaboration with Joe Corre, son of fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, on a film project. The vigil itself was a moving tribute, featuring a performance by Madness frontman Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson, who sang ‘It Must Be Love’ as balloons were released in Finbar’s memory.

The event drew a diverse crowd, including musicians Paul Weller, Kevin Rowland, Bobby Gillespie, and Glen Matlock, demonstrating the wide reach of Finbar’s influence. The park gates were adorned with candles, flowers, and photographs of Finbar, creating a space for collective mourning. Attendees shared songs and observed a minute of silence, honoring the life that was lost.

Chris Sullivan, speaking after the vigil, underscored the importance of unity and love as Finbar’s lasting legacy, noting the impressive turnout from people of all backgrounds. He described his son as a magnetic personality, full of humor and kindness, and acknowledged the immense difficulty of navigating life without him, comparing the loss to having limbs amputated. The pain, he stated, will always be present, but he hopes to find a way to cope.

Authorities have charged three men – Ernest Boateng, Alexis Bidace, and Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu – with Finbar’s murder. A fourth man, Khalid Abdulqadir, faces charges related to the same incident, including grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife





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