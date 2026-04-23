Parents Outraged as Council Axes Lollipop Lady, Citing 'Confusion' for Drivers

A Dorset council's decision to remove a popular school crossing patrol officer, despite a high volume of traffic and parent concerns, has sparked a community outcry and a petition with over 600 signatures. The council claims the presence of the lollipop lady alongside new zebra crossings is 'confusing' for drivers, but parents argue it enhances safety.

Parents in Ferndown , Dorset, are expressing significant concern and outrage following a decision by Dorset Council to remove Sarah Middleton, a beloved school crossing patrol officer, commonly known as a lollipop lady .

Mrs. Middleton, who has served the community for 18 months, assisting children crossing the busy Church Road, is being replaced by newly installed zebra crossings. The council argues that her presence alongside the crossings creates 'confusion' for drivers.

However, parents vehemently disagree, stating that her visual presence actually enhances safety and that removing her will increase the risk of accidents. Church Road experiences an average of 8,000 vehicles daily, and parents report frequent instances of drivers failing to yield to pedestrians even at the existing crossings. The decision has sparked a petition that has already garnered over 600 signatures within a week, demonstrating the strong community support for Mrs. Middleton.

This situation mirrors a recent case in nearby Lytchett Matravers, where the council initially planned to remove another lollipop lady, Lauren Cannon, but reversed its decision following substantial public backlash. In that instance, the patrol was relocated further down the road. Mrs. Middleton will continue in her role until the end of the school year to allow for a transition period, but parents fear the impact of her absence when school resumes in September.

They emphasize her dedication, her positive relationship with the children, and her crucial role in ensuring their safety, particularly given the documented instances of drivers disregarding the crossings. Several parents have voiced concerns about the potential for a serious accident if the situation is not reconsidered. The council’s justification centers on the belief that the zebra crossings provide a safer, more consistent crossing point throughout the day, not just during school hours.

Jon Andrews, Dorset Council’s highways portfolio holder, clarified that the decision wasn’t driven by funding issues, pointing to the investment in the new crossings. He stated that school crossing patrols are funded where they are needed and meet council requirements, but not at zebra crossings.

However, parents argue that the crossings alone are insufficient, citing frequent instances of drivers failing to stop for pedestrians. Local councillor Cathy Lugg has expressed her disappointment with the decision and has questioned the council regarding Mrs. Middleton’s removal. Mrs. Middleton herself, a dedicated foster carer, is determined to fight the decision, emphasizing the dangerous traffic conditions and the vital role she plays in safeguarding the children.

She highlights the complex traffic flow, the prevalence of speeding, and the importance of her highly visible presence in ensuring children understand how to cross safely. The community is rallying behind her, determined to raise awareness about the potential dangers and advocate for a reversal of the council’s decision





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