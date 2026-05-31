Parents Overwhelmingly Support Social Media Ban for Under-16s, UK Consultation Reveals

A UK government consultation with over 80,000 responses shows 90% of parents back Australian-style social media restrictions for children under 16. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall says a ban is on the table, but evidence from Australia suggests enforcement challenges and mixed outcomes. Experts argue for platform redesign over outright bans.

A massive UK government consultation has revealed that over 80,000 responses indicate a strong parental desire for Australian-style social media restrictions for children under 16.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated that a ban is definitely on the table after the survey found nine in 10 parents backing restrictions, describing them as crying out for help and support. This sentiment reflects a global movement to protect children amid growing evidence linking social media use to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and lower self-esteem.

However, before considering a ban, it is crucial to understand that the UK has already implemented some of the toughest online safety rules worldwide through the Online Safety Act, which came into force in July 2025. This legislation places legal duties on tech companies, requiring them to block children from accessing harmful content such as pornography, self-harm, and eating disorder material.

Platforms must also introduce age verification or estimation tools using photo ID, facial scans, or other checks, and redesign feeds to prevent pushing children toward harmful material. Additionally, they must ensure measures are in place to prevent strangers from contacting young users and provide reporting tools. Since the rules came into force, actions are now taking place daily on UK sites.

However, the UK model focuses on regulating platforms rather than banning access altogether, and regulators admit enforcement is still uneven, with companies yet to fully comply. In December 2025, Australia went further by requiring social media companies to block anyone under 16 from holding accounts. At a technical level, this is a significant achievement, but early evidence suggests the picture is more complex.

So far, there is no clear evidence that the ban is delivering its core goal of reducing young people's use of social media or improving wellbeing. Research suggests up to three-quarters of teenagers are still accessing social media despite the ban, and usage has remained stable.

However, there are some reported upsides: 61% of parents say they have seen at least some positive behavioural changes in their children, including more face-to-face interaction and improved engagement at home. But these findings are early and contested, and do not yet constitute proof of improved long-term outcomes. The biggest challenge is enforcement, as many children quickly adapt, showing their ingenuity can outsmart high-tech rules.

Crafty kids use fake ages or parents' accounts, upload other people's photos to pass verification checks, and turn to VPNs to bypass location restrictions. Research has shown that age-verification systems themselves can be surprisingly easy to trick, even with basic disguises or repeated attempts. The result is what experts call a whack-a-mole problem: restrict one platform, and users move elsewhere. While the effectiveness of bans remains unclear, there is stronger evidence on the impact of social media itself.

Research shows heavy use is linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and lower self-esteem. There is also evidence it disrupts sleep, particularly when used late at night. Frequent users are more likely to engage in or be exposed to risk behaviours such as substance use.

However, these effects are small at a population level, and moderate use can be associated with better wellbeing than none at all. In other words, the issue is less social media itself than how it is used and how platforms are designed. The most credible interventions, based on research and policy debates, focus on redesigning platforms that are driven by engagement-maximisation.

Many harms are linked to addictive design features such as infinite scrolling, auto-playing video, and algorithmic amplification of extreme content. Platforms could create genuinely separate under-16 environments, stripping out public metrics like likes and follower counts, limiting stranger messaging, and defaulting accounts to private. Daily usage caps for under 16s could include friction nudges such as break reminders, forced logouts, and limits on notifications because problematic use, not just use itself, appears to drive harm.

Stronger content moderation could remove harmful content before it spreads, reducing exposure to self-harm material, eating disorder content, and risky behaviours. So why don't governments and tech billionaires go further? The answer lies in politics and economics. Social media and AI are now seen as economic growth sectors and strategic industries in global competition.

Donald Trump, for example, has described AI as a growth engine and warned against regulation that could slow development. This creates a tension between protecting children and fostering innovation, leaving many proposed solutions on the table but not fully implemented





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