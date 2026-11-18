Families express outrage over the high cost and poor quality of Excel's Wundrful World Of Christmas in London, citing long queues and expensive add-ons.

A growing wave of public criticism has engulfed Excel's Wundrful World Of Christmas, with families lambasting the event as an excessive cash grab. The festive attraction, which positioned itself as a magical holiday adventure for London ers, is facing severe backlash after parents reported paying nearly £160 for a family of five to enter. Critics describe the experience as one of the most money-grabbing Christmas events in the UK, arguing that the high entry price fails to reflect the quality of the activities offered.

High Entry Fees Spark Outrage

Excel's Wundrful World Of Christmas billed itself as London's biggest indoor Christmas experience, promising an immersive holiday adventure. However, the financial burden placed on attendees has drawn sharp condemnation. Parents who paid approximately £34 for adult tickets and £29.90 for children aged one to fifteen found the total cost for a group of five to be nearly £160. This steep entry fee has led many to question the value proposition, especially when additional costs for rides and photos were applied on top of the initial ticket price.

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Complaints About Low Value Activities

Alex Dodman, a 39-year-old father and reviewer, posted a damning assessment of the event on Instagram, which quickly garnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 500 comments. Dodman described the experience as the sh****** most money-grabbing excuse for a Christmas event in the United Kingdom, stating that such venues are taking the average British family for a ride. He toured eight themed rooms, noting that many appeared depressingly empty and required excessive waiting. Activities included writing wish lists to Santa, throwing Christmas wishes into a well lined with a bin liner, and participating in a pretend lift to the North Pole that Dodman dismissed as poor quality.

Dodman highlighted that a consistent theme throughout the day was queueing and waiting, with one line for Santa's grotto lasting approximately 20 minutes. He criticized the decor in one room, comparing it to a grandmother's outdated Christmas decorations from 1994 that had never been taken down. Other activities involved children receiving pre-packaged shortbread cubes from Mrs Claus or finding presents to hand to elves in exchange for stickers. Dodman concluded that British families are already stretched to their breaking point and should not have to endure venues that use Christmas as an excuse to empty their pockets.

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Further Criticism From Other Parents

Other attendees shared similar frustrations regarding the quality and hygiene of the event. Jayne Sharp, a former host of Bingo Night Live, admitted to receiving complimentary PR tickets but stated she still felt short-changed. Sharp described the event as one of the worst Christmas experiences she had ever witnessed. She pointed out unsanitary conditions, noting piles of food waste and spilled drinks on tables in the cafeteria area. Additionally, she reported finding a pile of screws among the fake snow in a room designed for children to play, posing a potential safety hazard.

Sharp further criticized the layout of the attraction, describing each room as a holding pen designed merely to kill time. She explained that the event organizers would let new groups into rooms before the previous ones had finished, causing visitors to witness actors restarting their routines. Her 10-year-old daughters became bored and were subsequently told they were too tall for the available rides. The family skipped visiting Santa due to the nearly hour-long queue on Saturday, with Sharp describing the entire day as torture.

Wider Public Discontent Emerges

The backlash extended beyond immediate social media posts, with other parents commenting on the poor value. One user noted that their local garden center offered better Christmas displays for free. Another parent mocked the high cost, joking that they had paid £159 for a block of shortbread, a book, and a coloring paper. The event, which runs from November 14 to December 24 this year, typically features food stalls, an elves' workshop, a toy sorting station, and Santa's grotto. However, the combination of high entry fees, additional costs for rides like the carousel, and the reported quality of the activities has led to a significant decline in public sentiment toward the attraction.