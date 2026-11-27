Polling reveals 29% of parents find it hard to afford official emergency food advice, with 65% believing the Government should ensure UK food security during climate emergencies.

A new survey reveals that nearly one third of UK parents say they cannot afford to follow official government advice on stocking up essential supplies for emergencies. The findings highlight a growing tension between public health guidance and the financial realities facing families amid rising living costs and climate-related disruptions.

Survey Reveals Cost of Emergency Preparedness

YouGov polling commissioned by the climate advocacy group Parents For Future shows that 29% of parents with children aged 18 and under feel it is difficult to afford the recommended three days worth of food and water. This figure jumps significantly to 45% among households earning less than £25,000 annually, indicating a sharp disparity in preparedness capabilities based on income levels.

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The survey, which involved more than 1,000 parents, underscores the strain that basic household expenses place on lower income families when asked to spend additional funds on non essential emergency stocks. While the government encourages citizens to buy bottled water and non perishable goods, many families view this advice as financially out of reach during times of economic instability.

Public Demand for Government Responsibility

A vast majority of respondents, specifically 65%, believe that the government should hold primary responsibility for ensuring the UK is ready for potential food or water shortages during national emergencies. In contrast, only 28% of those surveyed feel that individuals or families should bear the main burden of preparation for such crises.

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Nearly four fifths of parents, totaling 79%, support the publication of a formal government plan to maintain national food supply availability during emergencies. This strong public sentiment suggests that citizens are looking for structural solutions and state intervention rather than relying solely on private sector self reliance or individual household savings.

Climate Impacts on Food Security Data

The latest annual government food security assessment indicates that nearly one in 10 households faced food insecurity in 2025. While 91% of households overall are classified as food secure, the rate drops to 88% for households with children, compared to 93% for those without children. This data point highlights the specific vulnerability of families with dependents in the current economic and climatic landscape.

Financial pressure is also evident in expenditure patterns, with poorer families spending 15% of their total household income on food and non alcoholic drinks, compared to the average of 11%. The report cites multiple factors threatening supply chains, including price rises, cyber attacks, and the global energy shock caused by the Iran war which impacted fertilizer supplies.

Extreme Weather Disrupts Harvests

Recent climatic events have directly impacted agricultural yields, with extreme conditions in 2026 causing significant disruption. Persistent wet weather in January halted grass growth and hindered the harvesting of crops such as carrots, while a record hot summer featuring heatwaves and drought reduced wheat yields.

These environmental challenges underscore the urgency of the calls made by campaigners who warn that climate chaos is wreaking havoc on harvests both in the UK and globally. The combination of domestic production failures and international supply chain vulnerabilities creates a complex scenario for national food security.

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Advocacy Groups Call for National Priority

Charlotte Howell Jones, co director of Parents For Future, criticized the current approach by pointing out that officials like Andy Burnham are advising stockpiling without addressing affordability. She noted that over a third of parents on low incomes struggle to follow this advice, putting the most vulnerable at risk of hunger during a crisis.

Howell Jones urged the Prime Minister to make food security a national priority and called for ministers to meet with parents to discuss how to prepare families already under financial pressure. The group is demanding actionable steps to protect food supplies against floods, droughts, and heatwaves.

Government Response and Guidance

A government spokesperson stated that they have worked with over 600 partner organizations to ensure guidance is accessible and low cost. They emphasized that steps can be taken slowly over time, with many actions being free such as signing up to the Priority Services Register.

The government argues that when households follow the guidance, they help the whole community by allowing emergency services to focus on those most in need during an emergency. Despite these assurances, the polling data suggests that a significant portion of the population remains unconvinced that current measures are sufficient or affordable for all families.