Parents Sue St Joseph's Institution Over Daughter's Death in Maldives

Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan file negligence claims against St Joseph's Institution International regarding Jenna Chan's death during a Maldives school expedition.

Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan have initiated legal proceedings against St Joseph's Institution International Ltd following the tragic death of their daughter, Jenna Chan, during a compulsory school expedition to the Maldives. The British-Singaporean couple filed a negligence claim in the General Division of the High Court of Singapore, marking a significant escalation in their two-year search for accountability regarding the incident that occurred in November 2024.

Jenna Chan Fatal Accident Details

The core incident involves Jenna Chan, who was 15 years old at the time of her death. She died on November 8, 2024, after being struck by a boat propeller while snorkelling. The expedition was conducted in partnership with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme, a British registered charity. According to the family, Jenna and her peers were entering the water when the boat began moving, resulting in the fatal accident that severed her life and shattered her family.

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Negligence Claims and Legal Action

Jenna's parents state that they did not take the decision to send her on the trip lightly, having conducted their own risk assessment before selecting the Maldives option from twelve available choices. They attended briefings and were reassured by school officials, trusting the mandatory program was safe. However, after nearly two years of seeking answers through various channels without satisfaction, the couple determined that litigation was the only remaining path to establish truth and accountability for their daughter's life.

School Communication Failures

The family has expressed deep distress over the school's communication protocols following the accident. On November 8, 2024, the parents received multiple missed calls from the school, leading to a conversation with the headmaster who delivered the news of their daughter's death. While they sat in the headmaster's office, seeking direct answers, they received a routine daily update email that included a photograph of Jenna from the morning of the excursion, which they described as callous and devastating.

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Unanswered Questions About Incident

Two years after the tragedy, the Chauns assert that no complete, independently established account of the accident has been provided. They have had to pursue information through lawyers and authorities in the Maldives, the UK, and Singapore. Jennifer Liauw notes that they have never received a direct condolence email addressed to the family or an official explanation of how the boat propeller struck their daughter, leaving fundamental questions about the event unresolved.

Impact on Family and Future Steps

The ongoing legal battle represents the final stage of a grieving journey for Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan. The couple continues to demand transparency from St Joseph's Institution International regarding the safety measures and communication failures that contributed to the tragedy. Their claim seeks to ensure that such errors do not recur, highlighting the profound impact of institutional negligence on families who trust educational organizations with the lives of their children.