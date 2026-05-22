Parents urged to protect their children's images to stop online 'tragedies'

The text discusses the risk of cyber criminals manipulating photos of children to create child sexual abuse material. It provides advice to parents, including how to withdraw consent for their child's images to be used in promotional materials, and offers a platform to store images as alternative to using online platforms.

Photos shared online are at real risk of being manipulated by cyber criminals. The source steals photos of children, manipulates them with AI to turn them into child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Then, the schools are blackmailed to pay ransom to stop the media from being shared. In a response to a video that has been viewed by over six million people, Knibbs advises parents to protect their children's images by filing in and handing over all forms of consent to their schools, and to take your child's images off of social media, school websites, and advertisements.

Ignoring consent is treated as unusual, and many parents have faced judgement and treatment as paranoid





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Children Cyber Crimes Consent Tragedy Blackmail Aidos

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