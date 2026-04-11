Paris and Venezuela Fury Shine as Tyson Prepares for Boxing Return

Paris Fury and her daughter Venezuela were a picture of elegance as they attended Tyson Fury's comeback fight. The event marks the beginning of the end of the heavyweight champion's career, with potential fights against Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk looming.

Paris Fury and her daughter Venezuela were a vision of elegance as they prepared for Tyson Fury 's return to the boxing ring on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo were captured in glamorous attire, radiating style and confidence as they anticipated the heavyweight champion's comeback fight. Tyson is set to face Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking the first of three fights that are intended to shape the final chapter of his illustrious boxing career.

Paris, aged 36, chose a stunning heavily beaded gown featuring strategic cut-out sections, paired with gold stiletto heels and a sophisticated updo. Her daughter, Venezuela, 16, selected a breathtaking sequinned dress complemented by nude heels and a dazzling necklace, showcasing her own refined sense of fashion. This event provided a perfect opportunity for the Fury family to celebrate and support Tyson as he embarked on what promises to be a series of emotionally charged encounters.\The fight with Makhmudov signifies Fury's fifth return to the sport, a recurring theme despite his previous declarations of retirement. He had previously expressed his intention to step away from the physical and emotional demands of professional fighting, acknowledging the impact it has on his well-being and that of his family. However, at 37, he chose to face the formidable Arslanbek Makhmudov, a decision that reportedly caused a rift with his family. When Fury initially announced his comeback, it was reported that Paris refrained from speaking to him for several days, reflecting her concern over her husband's well-being and the perceived unnecessary risk to his health, considering their financial stability. Despite this, Fury views his return not as a tentative comeback, but as a violent reaffirmation of his dominance. During the press conference on Thursday, he embraced his familiar role of the 'hunter' and declared that he intended to inflict considerable damage on his opponents. His ambition extends beyond this fight, with a potential showdown against Anthony Joshua also being considered for the future, pending his success against Makhmudov. \The anticipated Fury vs Joshua fight has been a recurring saga for nearly a decade, with numerous negotiations, announcements, and ultimately, collapses. Contracts were drawn up, and dates were proposed, only for the deal to repeatedly fall through. The fight came closest to materializing in 2021 before arbitration led Fury into a third fight with Deontay Wilder. In 2022, Fury offered Joshua a short-notice deal after Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, but talks again failed to reach fruition. Fury views Oleksandr Usyk as the ultimate opponent. Their rivalry has already defined a generation of boxing fans. Usyk emerged victorious in their two previous bouts, demonstrating superior boxing skills, strategy, and endurance. Despite these defeats, Fury has not conceded, and the possibility of a third encounter continues to captivate the boxing world. Tyson's boxing journey is filled with remarkable comebacks and high stakes rivalries that continue to define the current boxing era.





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Tyson Fury Boxing Paris Fury Venezuela Fury Arslanbek Makhmudov Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk Comeback

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