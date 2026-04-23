Paris Fury Breaks Silence on Tyson's Feud with Father John and Reveals Personal Struggles

Paris Fury addresses the strained relationship between Tyson Fury and his father, John, stemming from disagreements over Tyson's boxing career. She also shares her own experiences with anxiety and supporting Tyson through his mental health battles.

Paris Fury , wife of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury , has publicly addressed the ongoing and deeply strained relationship between Tyson and his father, John Fury .

The fallout, which John Fury described as a complete destruction of their bond, stems from disagreements surrounding Tyson’s continued boxing career. Specifically, John Fury expressed strong disapproval of Tyson’s decision to return to the ring for a fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, a bout Tyson ultimately won. Paris, appearing on the ‘In Good Company’ podcast hosted by Jamie Laing, characterized the relationship as ‘rocky’ and ‘on and off for years,’ attributing the recurring conflict to the strong-willed nature of both men.

She emphasized that despite the current rift, a deep love exists between father and son, hindered by issues of pride or other underlying factors. Paris fervently hopes they can find a resolution, stressing the paramount importance of family unity. The speculation that the public dispute is a calculated publicity stunt to generate interest in Tyson’s fights was firmly dismissed by Paris. She asserted that the situation is a genuine family matter, a painful rift that is causing real distress.

She acknowledged the public’s tendency to view such events through a promotional lens, but insisted this is a deeply personal struggle. Tyson himself recently revealed that the core of the disagreement lies in his father’s desire for him to retire following his victory over Deontay Wilder in 2020. Paris explained that Tyson has always maintained his independence and made his own decisions, a trait that has often led to friction with his father.

John Fury has voiced past concerns about Tyson’s choices, including advising against the Wilder trilogy, which ultimately became a celebrated chapter in boxing history. He previously stated to the Daily Mail that his relationship with Tyson is ‘destroyed’ and highlighted his role in building Tyson’s career from a young age. The situation underscores the complex dynamics within the Fury family and the emotional toll of a high-profile boxing career.

Beyond the family feud, Paris Fury also bravely opened up about her own personal struggles with dark thoughts and anxieties. She confessed to a long-held fear of facing a serious illness and dying young, describing it as a ‘weird dark thought. ’ She also candidly discussed the challenges she faced during Tyson’s battles with mental health, including his attempted suicide.

Paris admitted to moments of doubt and the temptation to leave, but ultimately reaffirmed her unwavering love and commitment to her husband. She praised Tyson for his courage in speaking openly about his struggles with addiction and mental health, recognizing the positive impact he has had on countless others.

Paris also highlighted the often-overlooked impact of mental health challenges on the families and loved ones of those affected, emphasizing the ‘butterfly effect’ of suffering and the importance of supporting those around the individual in need. Her vulnerability and honesty provide a powerful counterpoint to the often-glamorized world of professional boxing, revealing the personal sacrifices and emotional complexities that lie beneath the surface





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