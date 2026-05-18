Paris Fury Breaks Tradition with Emotional Speech at Daughter's Wedding Amid Celebrations and Unexpected Incident

Paris Fury delivered a heartfelt traditional speech at her daughter Venezuela's wedding to Noah Price, which was marked by touching family moments and an unforeseen disturbance leading to a police arrest.

Paris Fury made a bold departure from tradition by delivering a heartfelt speech as the mother of the bride during daughter Venezuela's wedding to Noah Price .

The event, held at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man, saw 16-year-old Venezuela wearing an opulent gown with a 50-foot train as she married the 19-year-old boxer in a ceremony attended by family and friends. The celebrations continued with a lavish £20,000 reception where Paris, 37, took to the dancefloor with a microphone and shared her admiration for Noah, describing him as a beautifully well-mannered and lovely young man.

She expressed her hopes for Venezuela and Noah's future happiness together. The festivities included a sweet moment between Venezuela and her father, Tyson Fury, captured in a TikTok video where the heavyweight world champion appeared speechless upon seeing his daughter in her wedding dress. Venezuela shared a poignant quote from the 1991 film Father of the Bride, reflecting on her transition into adulthood and leaving her family home.

The wedding featured touching moments, such as Tyson wrapping his arm around his daughter and a romantic first dance performed to Alicia Keys' No One. The dancefloor at the Comis Hotel near Douglas was adorned with the newlyweds' names.

However, the event took an unexpected turn when a brawl broke out, leading to the arrest of an unidentified man in his 20s. Police were called to the venue after arguments among revellers, with hotel staff reporting the incident. The celebrations continued despite this interruption, with guests enjoying music from Peter Andre, who ended his set just before the police intervention.

Tyson had requested that the bar not be free to avoid excessive drinking, and the highest expense was reported to be Andre's estimated £5,000 appearance fee





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