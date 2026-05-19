After her husband Tyson Fury's success, Paris Fury has broadened her fashion horizons. She now includes chic pieces from Self-Portrait, Karen Millen, and Dior among her designer outfits.

Paris Fury , the wife to former world heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, known as the Gypsy King, is embracing a more sophisticated style in her recent outfits.

She has ventured beyond her eye-catching Chanel handbags and Louboutins, incorporating chic looks from Self-Portrait, Karen Millen, and Dior. Paris attended her daughter's wedding in a stylish pale blue look, featuring a silk skirt and an off-the-shoulder top. Lisa Talbot, a celebrity fashion stylist, describes Paris Fury's style as glamorous yet approachable, with a refined and polished aesthetic. Paris also emphasizes understated luxury and timeless dressing, embodying a 'Classy Glamour' style





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Paris Fury Embracing A More Sophisticated Style Chic Designs Royal-Approved Self-Portrait Karen Millen Elegante Princess Dior Empress Of The Americas Collection

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