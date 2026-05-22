Paris Fury Encourages 'At Home With The Furys' Support and Surprises

Paris Fury issues a rallying call for viewers to watch and support the second season of 'At Home With The Furys' on Netflix. She expresses disappointment that the first season didn't win any awards. The show, which follows the Fury family, has received a nomination at the National Television Awards in the reality docuseries category, but faces competition from other popular shows like Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm and the BBC's 'Stacey and Joe.' The second season documents the Fury family's daycare experiences, holidays, and everyday routines.

Paris Fury has delivered an important message to her supporters, encouraging viewers to watch and support the second season of ' At Home With The Furys ' on Netflix .

The show, which focuses on the celebrated family's former Morecambe residence, has received a nomination at the National Television Awards. Paris is determined to boost the show's popularity and secure more accolades for 'At Home With The Furys' in the upcoming reality docuseries category. Season 2 documents the family's relocation from Morecambe, Venezuela's recent wedding, and Tyson's ongoing boxing career





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Reality TV Netflix Paris Fury At Home With The Furys Documentary Series Reality Docuseries National Television Awards Clarkson's Farm Stacey And Joe Documentary Series Nomination Reality Docuseries Category Competition Family Mother Father Fencing Urging Support Voting

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